Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025

Cranston West entered the rankings for the first time this season

Junior tailback Mehkhai Taylor (1) darts to the end zone for a go-ahead, fourth quarter touchdown in Cranston West's 14-7 win over Barrington over the weekend.
Rhode Island high school football is near the end of the 2025 regular season.

Here are High School on SI’s fifth week of rankings out of the Ocean State:

1. North Kingstown (5-1)

The Skippers topped Burrillville by a 49-12 score. North Kingstown faces Barrington on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Portsmouth (7-0)

The Patriots beat Cumberland, 35-14. Portsmouth hosts Chariho on Saturday.

Previous rank: 3

3. La Salle Academy (4-2)

The Rams topped St. Raphael Academy, 42-25. The team hosts Barnstable on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

4. St. Raphael Academy (5-1)

The Saints will look to shake off their loss to La Salle Academy with a road game against Cumberland.

Previous rank: 2

5. Bishop Hendricken (3-3)

The Hawks snapped a two-game skid with a win over Central. Following a bye week, Hendricken hits the road to face Portsmouth.

Previous rank: 5

6. Classical HS (6-0)

The Purple blanked Pilgrim, 41-0. Classical faces Ponaganset on Saturday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Ponaganset (6-0)

The Chieftains shut out Rogers, 40-0. The team hosts Classical HS on Saturday.

Previous rank: 7

8. South Kingstown (5-2)

The Rebels rode to a 21-6 win over East Providence. The team hosts Tolman on Thursday.

Previous rank: 8

9. Westerly (5-2)

The Bulldogs beat Moses Brown, 42-14, over the weekend. Westerly hosts Burrillville on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

10. Cranston West (3-3)

The Falcons enter the rankings for the first time this season. Cranston West, winners of three in a row, hosts Central HS on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Burrillville (3-3).

