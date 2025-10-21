Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
Rhode Island high school football is near the end of the 2025 regular season.
Here are High School on SI’s fifth week of rankings out of the Ocean State:
1. North Kingstown (5-1)
The Skippers topped Burrillville by a 49-12 score. North Kingstown faces Barrington on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Portsmouth (7-0)
The Patriots beat Cumberland, 35-14. Portsmouth hosts Chariho on Saturday.
Previous rank: 3
3. La Salle Academy (4-2)
The Rams topped St. Raphael Academy, 42-25. The team hosts Barnstable on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
4. St. Raphael Academy (5-1)
The Saints will look to shake off their loss to La Salle Academy with a road game against Cumberland.
Previous rank: 2
5. Bishop Hendricken (3-3)
The Hawks snapped a two-game skid with a win over Central. Following a bye week, Hendricken hits the road to face Portsmouth.
Previous rank: 5
6. Classical HS (6-0)
The Purple blanked Pilgrim, 41-0. Classical faces Ponaganset on Saturday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Ponaganset (6-0)
The Chieftains shut out Rogers, 40-0. The team hosts Classical HS on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
8. South Kingstown (5-2)
The Rebels rode to a 21-6 win over East Providence. The team hosts Tolman on Thursday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Westerly (5-2)
The Bulldogs beat Moses Brown, 42-14, over the weekend. Westerly hosts Burrillville on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
10. Cranston West (3-3)
The Falcons enter the rankings for the first time this season. Cranston West, winners of three in a row, hosts Central HS on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Burrillville (3-3).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App