High School

Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

The Ocean State's teams from the previous week remained, but the order has been shuffled

Kevin L. Smith

The North Kingstown football squad have reached the top of this week's rankings.
The North Kingstown football squad have reached the top of this week's rankings. / Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhode Island high school football recently wrapped up another week of the 2025 season.

Here are High School on SI’s second week of state rankings:

1. North Kingstown (3-1)

The Skippers cruised to a 34-12 win against Westfield over the weekend. The team hosts Central High School on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

2. St. Raphael Academy (4-0)

The Saints edged Cranston West, 32-27, over the weekend to continue their undefeated run. St. Raphael hosts Burrillville on Thursday.

Previous rank: 4

3. Bishop Hendricken (2-2)

The Hawks fell short against Central Catholic (Mass.). Hendricken faces La Salle Academy on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

4. Portsmouth (4-0)

The Patriots are still undefeated following an impressive 49-12 win over Westerly. Portsmouth hosts Barrington on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

5. La Salle Academy (2-2)

The Rams suffered a tough loss to powerhouse St. John’s Prep (Mass.) over the weekend. La Salle will now prepare for its Friday night showdown against Bishop Hendricken.

Previous rank: 3

6. Classical HS (4-0)

The Purple knocked off Chariho by a 22-9 score last Thursday. Classical faces East Greenwich on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

7. South Kingstown (3-1)

The Rebels topped Woonsocket, 44-26, last Friday. The team hosts West Warwick on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

8. Burrillville (3-1)

The Broncos bounced back with a 33-0 victory over Pilgrim. Burrillville goes up against St. Raphael Academy on Thursday.

Previous rank: 10

9. Barrington (2-2)

The Eagles fell 37-21 to Central High School over the weekend. Barrington faces a tough test against Portsmouth on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

10. Westerly (2-2)

The Bulldogs will look to put a 49-12 loss to Portsmouth behind them with a home game against Woonsocket on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Rhode Island