Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025
Rhode Island high school football recently wrapped up another week of the 2025 season.
Here are High School on SI’s second week of state rankings:
1. North Kingstown (3-1)
The Skippers cruised to a 34-12 win against Westfield over the weekend. The team hosts Central High School on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
2. St. Raphael Academy (4-0)
The Saints edged Cranston West, 32-27, over the weekend to continue their undefeated run. St. Raphael hosts Burrillville on Thursday.
Previous rank: 4
3. Bishop Hendricken (2-2)
The Hawks fell short against Central Catholic (Mass.). Hendricken faces La Salle Academy on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
4. Portsmouth (4-0)
The Patriots are still undefeated following an impressive 49-12 win over Westerly. Portsmouth hosts Barrington on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
5. La Salle Academy (2-2)
The Rams suffered a tough loss to powerhouse St. John’s Prep (Mass.) over the weekend. La Salle will now prepare for its Friday night showdown against Bishop Hendricken.
Previous rank: 3
6. Classical HS (4-0)
The Purple knocked off Chariho by a 22-9 score last Thursday. Classical faces East Greenwich on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
7. South Kingstown (3-1)
The Rebels topped Woonsocket, 44-26, last Friday. The team hosts West Warwick on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
8. Burrillville (3-1)
The Broncos bounced back with a 33-0 victory over Pilgrim. Burrillville goes up against St. Raphael Academy on Thursday.
Previous rank: 10
9. Barrington (2-2)
The Eagles fell 37-21 to Central High School over the weekend. Barrington faces a tough test against Portsmouth on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
10. Westerly (2-2)
The Bulldogs will look to put a 49-12 loss to Portsmouth behind them with a home game against Woonsocket on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
