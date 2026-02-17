Rhode Island High School Hockey Celebration Became a Scene of Survival After a Gunman Opens Fire
Three people, including the shooter, are dead following a gunfire incident at a high school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
An Afternoon of Terror
The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena, leaving three other people hospitalized in critical condition.
The Gunman Took His Own Life According to Police
According to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves, the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gun wound. Police were not involved in the shooter’s death, Goncalves added, and authorities are currently investigating the incident.
Goncalves did not provide details on the suspect or the ages of the people who were fatally shot, but noted that both victims were adults.
Police Chief Suspects the Attack Was Targeted
“It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute,” she said via the Associated Press.
According to a description by the New York Times, gunfire echoed inside the arena. Players on the benches ducked for cover behind the boards. Benches in the arena cleared out within seconds, and teams leaped over the boards and skated toward exits on the opposite side of the rink.
“Obviously, you know, it’s going to all settle in probably later tonight or tomorrow for them,” Goncalves said via the NYT.
Goncalves said that investigators are speaking with witnesses and reviewing taken at the hockey game to aid in piecing together the incident.
Blackstone Valley's Senior Night Celebration Turns Tragic
Prior to the shooting, the Blackstone Valley hockey team were celebrating Senior Night as they faced Coventry-Johnston.
“Today, our community experienced a terrible tragedy at Dennis M. Lynch Arena. What should have been a joyful occasion, with dozens of families, students, and supporters gathered to celebrate Senior Night, was instead marked by violence and fear,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement. “Pawtucket is a strong and resilient community, but tonight we are a city in mourning. We will stand together to support all those affected in the difficult days ahead, and we will keep the public updated as confirmed facts become available.”
Coventry States That's It Hockey Players Are Safe and Accounted For
Don Cowart, the superintendent of the Coventry Public School District, said in a statement on Monday that all Coventry hockey players during the shooting were safe and had been accounted for.
“An officer from the Coventry Police Department is on scene and remains with the students,” Cowart said. “We are grateful for the swift response of first responders and arena personnel.”
Blackstone Valley Also Reports That Its Players Are Safe
Dan Geraghty, principal at North Smithfield High School, also provided a statement. The Blackstone Valley team consists of students from North Smithfield, St. Raphael Academy and Providence Country Day School.
“This is heartbreaking to hear about, and I know many in our community are feeling shaken by it,” Geraghty said. “We have been in communication with the athletic director and coaching staff who were at the game. At this time, all of our students are accounted for and safe – including both players and fans who attended.”
Gov. Dan McKee noted in a statement that he has “spoken to the municipal leaders whose communities have been shaken by this shooting to assure them that they have the state’s full support.”
“Our state is grieving again. As Governor, a parent, and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families, students, and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket,” McKee said. “I am deeply grateful for the first responders, hospital staff, mental health workers, RIPTA drivers, and all those who responded quickly and bravely.”
This story will be updated soon.