Special Moment For Iowa Girls Basketball Team
Three Remsen St. Mary’s High School girls basketball players stepped on the hardwood for the first time this season after being involved in a serious accident this past November.
On Senior Night, the Hawks were able to get Hallie Bunkers, Grace Galles and Brielle Schorg in the starting lineup together against Lawton-Bronson.
All three were lost for the season following the November bus accident that left several players seriously injured.
Lone Senior Grace Galles Scored First Points Of Special Game
Galles, the lone senior, was allowed to score the first points of the contest.
“It was a very special moment,” Remsen St. Mary’s head coach Joseph Loutsch said in an interview with KCAU). “Just the whole team being together for the first time and announcing them as starters was a special moment.”
In early December, the Hawks returned to the court for the first time in an emotional moment vs. West Sioux, scoring a 49-16 victory. Bunkers and Galles were on the bench for that game, with Schorg joining them this time around in the starting lineup.
All three were among those transported to hospitals after the November accident involving a team bus and another vehicle. Several others were treated on the scene after a Jeep Compass and the school bus collided.
Three Injured Remsen St. Mary's Players Were All Starters In 2024-25
Bunkers, Galles and Schorg were all starters during the 2024-25 season for Remsen St. Mary’s, helping the team go 10-11 overall. The Hawks reached the Class 1A Iowa girls high school state basketball tournament semifinals the year before.
During her sophomore season, Bunkers averaged 18 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while Galles added five points and five rebounds as a junior. Schorg posted almost four points, four rebounds and over two assists as a freshman.
Remsen St. Mary’s has posted a 6-11 record this season and will face Le Mars Gehlen in the opening round of the Class 1A regional tournament on Thursday.