NFHS Clarifies Electronic Device Rules for Players in High School Softball
NFHS Bans In-Game Audio/Video Transmission by Players in High School Softball
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has officially clarified its stance on electronic communication in high school softball. Beginning in 2026, players will be prohibited from transmitting or recording audio or video from the playing surface during live play.
This update to Rule 1-8-6 of the NFHS Softball Rules Book further refines last year's changes, which permitted electronic communication for coaching purposes. The decision was made during the NFHS Softball Rules Committee’s annual meeting held June 15-17 in Indianapolis and later approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
Safety and Integrity at the Forefront
“While increased media exposure has positively influenced the growth and visibility of softball, the committee determined that the potential risks associated with players transmitting or recording audio or video through devices during live play outweighed the benefits,” said Sandy Searcy, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Softball Rules Committee, in a press release announcing the rule updates.
“As wearable technology continues to evolve, the committee believed it was essential to establish clear guidelines regarding the permissible use of such devices to ensure the safety and integrity of the game."
Umpire Uniform Update: Charcoal Gray Now Standard
In a practical change aimed at improving uniform standards, Rule 10-4-2 was also updated to specify that umpires may wear charcoal gray slacks instead of heather gray. The reason? Manufacturers have stopped producing heather gray pants.
“This update will help guide umpires toward selecting pant options that are actively being produced and readily available,” Searcy noted.
Rule 8 Reformatted for Clarity
The NFHS also announced that Rule 8, which governs much of the action on the field, will be reformatted in the 2026 Softball Rules Book to improve clarity and comprehension. The updated version will include shorter sections and additional article references for penalties and effects.
Softball’s Popularity Remains Strong
According to the 2023-24 NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, fast-pitch softball remains the fifth-most popular girls' high school sport in the country. A total of 345,451 girls played the sport across 15,635 high schools, with an additional 6,107 girls participating in slow-pitch softball.