2025 Gaffney Football Schedule Released: Indians Face Dutch Fork, Independence Early
Gaffney, one of the top football programs in South Carolina, has set its 2025 schedule.
The Indians are coming off a 10-2 season that saw them reach the 5-A Division 2 state semifinals where they fell to eventual champion Northwestern. Quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, an Arkansas commit, leads a talented roster.
Even before the season begins, the Indians will host a jamboree on Aug. 15 and their opponent is three-time defending state champion Dutch Fork, which won the 5-A Division 1 title last year.
And then the Indians open the season against Charlotte power Independence, a team that was 10-2 in 2024.
2025 Gaffney High School Football Schedule
Aug. 22 – Independence (N.C.)
Aug. 29 – J.L. Mann
Sept. 5 – at Greenville
Sept. 19 – Boiling Springs
Sept. 26 – at Spartanburg
Oct. 3 – at Eastside
Oct. 10 – James F. Byrnes
Oct. 17 – Riverside
Oct. 24 – at Dorman
Oct. 31 – Wade Hampton