High School

2025 Gaffney Football Schedule Released: Indians Face Dutch Fork, Independence Early

Arkansas QB commit Jayvon Gilmore leads Gaffney into a challenging 2025 slate that opens with a showdown vs. Charlotte power Independence

Mike Duprez

Gaffney played Spartanburg in high school football at Gaffney High School on Nov. 8, 2024. Gaffney wins the game 27-24. Gaffney's Shane Davidson (4) pulls down a ball with one hand to make the play.
Gaffney played Spartanburg in high school football at Gaffney High School on Nov. 8, 2024. Gaffney wins the game 27-24. Gaffney's Shane Davidson (4) pulls down a ball with one hand to make the play. / ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gaffney, one of the top football programs in South Carolina, has set its 2025 schedule.

The Indians are coming off a 10-2 season that saw them reach the 5-A Division 2 state semifinals where they fell to eventual champion Northwestern. Quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, an Arkansas commit, leads a talented roster.

Even before the season begins, the Indians will host a jamboree on Aug. 15 and their opponent is three-time defending state champion Dutch Fork, which won the 5-A Division 1 title last year.

And then the Indians open the season against Charlotte power Independence, a team that was 10-2 in 2024.

2025 Gaffney High School Football Schedule

Aug. 22 – Independence (N.C.)

Aug. 29 – J.L. Mann

Sept. 5 – at Greenville

Sept. 19 – Boiling Springs

Sept. 26 – at Spartanburg

Oct. 3 – at Eastside

Oct. 10 – James F. Byrnes

Oct. 17 – Riverside

Oct. 24 – at Dorman

Oct. 31 – Wade Hampton

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina