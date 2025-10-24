Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled for Friday, October 24, in the Columbia Metro, including six games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is the only game featuring two ranked teams as No. 8 Sumter hosts No. 10 Ridge View on Friday night at 7:30 PM.
Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
Aiken vs Gray Collegiate Academy
Airport vs Gilbert
American Leadership Academy vs Ninety Six
Andrew Jackson vs North Central
Atlantic Collegiate vs East Clarendon
Baptist Hill vs Scott's Branch
Barnwell vs Edisto
Batesburg-Leesville vs Pelion
Battery Creek vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Ben Lippen vs Hammond
Blackville-Hilda vs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Branchville vs Hardeeville
Brookland-Cayce vs North Augusta
Calhoun Academy vs Spartanburg Christian Academy
Calhoun County vs Ridge Spring-Monetta
Camden vs Lancaster
Chapin vs Irmo
Chester vs Mid-Carolina
Clarendon Hall vs Greenwood Christian
Colleton Prep Academy vs Dorchester Academy
Columbia vs Eau Claire
Crestwood vs Darlington
Dreher vs South Pointe
Dutch Fork vs River Bluff
Fox Creek vs Swansea
Great Falls vs Lewisville
Hartsville vs Lakewood
Johnson vs Lamar
Keenan vs Newberry
Lexington vs White Knoll
Lower Richland vs South Florence
Lugoff-Elgin vs Spring Valley
Manning vs Marion
McCormick vs Whitmire
McBee vs Lee Central
Richland Northeast vs York
Saluda vs Strom Thurmond
Sumter vs Ridge View
Thomas Sumter Academy vs Wilson Hall