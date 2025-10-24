High School

Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Columbia Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls into Week 9 on October 24

Brady Twombly

Sumter Fighting Gamecocks vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 5, 2025
Sumter Fighting Gamecocks vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 5, 2025 / Brian Bodine

There are 39 games scheduled for Friday, October 24, in the Columbia Metro, including six games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is the only game featuring two ranked teams as No. 8 Sumter hosts No. 10 Ridge View on Friday night at 7:30 PM.

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

Aiken vs Gray Collegiate Academy

Airport vs Gilbert

American Leadership Academy vs Ninety Six

Andrew Jackson vs North Central

Atlantic Collegiate vs East Clarendon

Baptist Hill vs Scott's Branch

Barnwell vs Edisto

Batesburg-Leesville vs Pelion

Battery Creek vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Ben Lippen vs Hammond

Blackville-Hilda vs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Branchville vs Hardeeville

Brookland-Cayce vs North Augusta

Calhoun Academy vs Spartanburg Christian Academy

Calhoun County vs Ridge Spring-Monetta

Camden vs Lancaster

Chapin vs Irmo

Chester vs Mid-Carolina

Clarendon Hall vs Greenwood Christian

Colleton Prep Academy vs Dorchester Academy

Columbia vs Eau Claire

Crestwood vs Darlington

Dreher vs South Pointe

Dutch Fork vs River Bluff

Fox Creek vs Swansea

Great Falls vs Lewisville

Hartsville vs Lakewood

Johnson vs Lamar

Keenan vs Newberry

Lexington vs White Knoll

Lower Richland vs South Florence

Lugoff-Elgin vs Spring Valley

Manning vs Marion

McCormick vs Whitmire

McBee vs Lee Central

Richland Northeast vs York

Saluda vs Strom Thurmond

Sumter vs Ridge View

Thomas Sumter Academy vs Wilson Hall

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

