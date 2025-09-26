High School

Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Columbia Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 6 on September 26

Brady Twombly

Sumter Fighting Gamecocks vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 5, 2025
Sumter Fighting Gamecocks vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 5, 2025 / Brian Bodine

There are 36 games scheduled for Friday, September 26 in the Columbia Metro, including five games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 20 Camden hosts Dreher as well as No. 10 Newberry traveling to Saluda.

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

Aiken vs Gilbert

Allendale-Fairfax vs Lake Marion

Andrew Jackson vs Fairfield Central

Andrew Jackson Academy vs Clarendon Hall

Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Batesburg-Leesville vs Mid-Carolina

Ben Lippen vs Laurence Manning Academy

Bethune-Bowman vs Military Magnet Academy

Blythewood vs Spring Valley

Brookland-Cayce vs Midland Valley

Buford vs North Central

Calhoun Academy vs Orangeburg Prep

Camden vs Dreher

Chester vs Keenan

Columbia vs Swansea

Crestwood vs Lower Richland

Darlington vs Lakewood

East Clarendon vs Manning

Eau Claire vs Pelion

Flora vs York

Florence Christian vs Wilson Hall

Fort Dorchester vs White Knoll

Gray Collegiate Academy vs North Augusta

Hammond vs Northwood Academy

Hartsville vs Wilson

Kingstree vs Lake City

Lancaster vs Richland Northeast

Laurens vs Lexington

Lincoln County vs Strom Thurmond

Lugoff-Elgin vs Sumter

Newberry vs Saluda

Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Whitmire

Ridge View vs Westwood

Scott's Branch vs St. John's

South Aiken vs Airport

Thomas Heyward Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy

