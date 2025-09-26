Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled for Friday, September 26 in the Columbia Metro, including five games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 20 Camden hosts Dreher as well as No. 10 Newberry traveling to Saluda.
Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Aiken vs Gilbert
Allendale-Fairfax vs Lake Marion
Andrew Jackson vs Fairfield Central
Andrew Jackson Academy vs Clarendon Hall
Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Batesburg-Leesville vs Mid-Carolina
Ben Lippen vs Laurence Manning Academy
Bethune-Bowman vs Military Magnet Academy
Blythewood vs Spring Valley
Brookland-Cayce vs Midland Valley
Buford vs North Central
Calhoun Academy vs Orangeburg Prep
Camden vs Dreher
Chester vs Keenan
Columbia vs Swansea
Crestwood vs Lower Richland
Darlington vs Lakewood
East Clarendon vs Manning
Eau Claire vs Pelion
Flora vs York
Florence Christian vs Wilson Hall
Fort Dorchester vs White Knoll
Gray Collegiate Academy vs North Augusta
Hammond vs Northwood Academy
Hartsville vs Wilson
Kingstree vs Lake City
Lancaster vs Richland Northeast
Laurens vs Lexington
Lincoln County vs Strom Thurmond
Lugoff-Elgin vs Sumter
Newberry vs Saluda
Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Whitmire
Ridge View vs Westwood
Scott's Branch vs St. John's
South Aiken vs Airport
Thomas Heyward Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your
favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new
photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here