Daniel football coach Chris Stone to Returns to Duties
Chris Stone will return to his duties as head football coach and teacher at Daniel High School, the School District of Pickens County announced Thursday.
Pickens County Will Make No Further Comment
“We recognize the public interest surrounding this matter, but as this is a personnel issue, the district will not provide further comment,” the district spokesman Darian Byrd said in a statement. “We respectfully ask that Coach Stone be allowed to return to his duties without disruption, as we focus on supporting students and staff at the start of the new school year.”
First Year Coach Had Been on Paid Administrative Leave Since June 30
Stone, who is in his first year as Daniel coach, was placed on paid administrative leave on July 30 after a video became public showing was allegedly a fight among Daniel players during a football camp at Presbyterian College.
No charges have yet been brought regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
Stone Hopes to Continue Championship Success the Lions Enjoyed Under Jeff Fruster
Stone was hired to replace Jeff Fruster, who resigned in the spring after leading the Lions to three state championships in nine seasons. The Lions won their most recent state championship in 2023 and were 11-2 last season.
Coaching changes at Daniel are rare. Stone is just the fifth coach at Daniel since 1960.
Stone was the head coach at Walhalla in 2023 and 2024. His teams went 4-6 in 2023 and 6-6 in 2024. The Razorbacks won a first-round state playoff game over St. Joseph’s Catholic before falling to Mountain View Prep in the second round. The playoff win was the first for Walhalla since 1995. Stone got conference coach of the year honors as well.
Prior to becoming the head coach at Walhalla, Stone served as offensive coordinator at Easley and Mauldin. Stone was at Easley from 2016-19 and Mauldin from 2019-23. He was also a defensive coach at Mauldin earlier in his career.
Stone inherited a Daniel team that lost several key players, including linebacker Spencer Conn, tight end Jason Bish, and wide receiver/cornerback Tremaine Davis Jr. to graduation. The Lions also lost star quarterback Grayson Clary, who transferred to independent school power Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. The Lions also lost running back/defensive back Kareem Shaw via transfer to Gaffney.
Among the players returning are defensive end Dexter Johnson, wide receiver Elijah Lipsey, and linebacker Bryson Freeman. Daniel also picked up quarterback Jace Grass, a college prospect who transferred from Pendleton.
Stone will make his Daniel debut as a head coach on Aug. 22 when the Lions travel to Chapman for the 2025 season-opener.