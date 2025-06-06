Isaac Ellis Commits to South Carolina, Joins Brother Eli in Gamecocks Basketball Pipeline
Ellis Brothers To Team Up in Columbia
Overtime Elite standout Eli Ellis joined the University of South Carolina as a member of the 2025 recruiting class.
Ellis' younger brother Isaac announced on Thursday evening he will be joining the Gamecocks as a member of the 2026 recruiting class.
Eli was rated the 95th best player in the country, the 13th-best point guard, and the fifth-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports.
Isaac Ellis Becomes First 2026 Commit for the Gamecocks
Isaac Ellis is the first member of the Gamecocks' 2026 recruiting class plays his high school basketball at Moravian Prep School in Hickory, North Carolina as well as with Overtime Elite's YNG Dreamerz based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Isaac has not yet been rated by 247Sports, so he doesn't have a ranking in the 247Sports Composite. He had a high-major offer from Oklahoma State as well as offers from Eastern Kentucky and Radford, according to his 247Sports profile.
Stats and Offers: Isaac's 2024-25 Season Recap
Isaac Ellis averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in 19 games during the 2024-2025 season for YNG Dreamerz.
Viral Talent: Building a Brand Beyond Basketball
The Gamecocks have added some players for Overtime Elite in the 2025 class that include Abu Yarmah and Hayden Assemian. The Ellis brothers are known for their social media content and highlights that have gone viral across all media platforms such as X, Instagram, and TikTok. Isaac has built a massive social media presence where he has over 1.5 million followers on his TikTok account.
Why South Carolina? Ellis Shares His Decision
“I chose South Carolina because of the belief they had in me. They were the first high major to offer me and they have stayed in contact with me very consistently," Ellis told On3.
“I think he supported me the most and told me to choose what was the best fit for me and that end up being South Carolina. And being in the SEC with my brother is a situation I would have never guessed would be possible, but we are here so it’s a blessing," Ellis added.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App