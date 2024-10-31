Marlboro County football season comes to an abrupt end
What was once a promising football season is now over for Marlboro County.
Considering the findings by the South Carolina High School League’s executive committee, Waccamaw will not play at Marlboro County in what would have been a season-ending game on Friday.
The SCHSL executive committee ruled in a 13-0 vote on Wednesday that Marlboro County had used eight ineligible players and fined the school $4,000. The Bulldogs were also ruled out of the state playoffs.
An initial finding of the alleged violations was made on Oct. 25, the same day that Marlboro County canceled its game with Loris for what the school district said were electrical issues at the football stadium. It was ruled a forfeit and clinched the region championship for Loris.
Waccamaw football coach Amondre Johnson had said earlier in the week that his team would still be playing Marlboro County on Friday. But that was before the Wednesday meeting.
North Myrtle Beach had previously forfeited a game to Marlboro County on Sept. 20 after declining to host the Bulldogs due to security concerns. That forfeit was recently rescinded without explanation.
As of Thursday afternoon, Marlboro’s record stood at 3-5. The school forfeited games to Scotland County (N.C.), Aynor and Conway. Games with Lake Marion, Cheraw and Georgetown were still listed as wins.
Marlboro County had been undefeated on the field prior to a 35-12 loss to Dillon on Oct. 18, the week before the ruling.
After the arrival of new coach Cory Johnson, his staff and several transfers from a Clinton (N.C.) team that went 15-1, reaching the 2-A state finals, Marlboro County’s program was transformed. The Bulldogs were 3-7 last year. Clinton is 1-8 this year after the mass departures.
Loris, Dillon, Waccamaw and Aynor will represent Region 5-AAA in the upcoming state playoffs, which begin Nov. 15.