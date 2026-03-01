SCHSL Girls Basketball State Finals Will Feature Five Defending Champions
Out of the 12 South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) boys basketball state semifinal games that took place this past weekend, six involved defending state champions. Only 2-time defending champion Andrew Jackson was unsuccessful in making a return trip to the state finals taking place starting Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.
Berkeley Battles Back in the Second Half
Down 31-19 at halftime, Berkeley were in danger of losing a third time this season to their region nemesis Goose Creek.
Goose Creek’s on-ball pressure kept Berkeley off-balanced and unable to run its offense. As for the Lady Gators, guards Madeline Dates and Aiyanna Moses found success driving to the basket and setting up points for teammates.
The duo finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
A more aggressive Berkeley turned the tables in the second half. Carter scored eight of her game-high 24 points during a 15-2 run in the third quarter to put the Lady Stags up 34-33.
“We came out at halftime, we knew we had to push through,” Carter said. “We’ve got to believe as always. We were down, of course, but we had to make up the momentum…we had to settle down and execute.”
She added eight more points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 37-33. Goose Creek responded with six unanswered points, including a 3-point play by Dates to put her team ahead 39-37 with 5:55 left.
Seven Lead Changes Took Place Down the Stretch
This was the first of seven lead changes and one tie. The momentum constantly shifted between the two teams right down to the remaining seconds.
A fastbreak layup by Amani McCoy and post up layup by Dems Gray with 1:23 left put Berkeley up 49-46 with 1:23 left. It would not trail again as McCoy forced a turnover on Goose Creek’s next possession and she and Carter combined for three free throws to push the lead to 52-46.
A layup with .4 seconds by Jacobs closed out the scoring. Berkeley quickly ran out the clock following the inbound pass and began its celebration.
Standing in a way of a second straight title for the Lady Stags is Thursday's opponent Greenville. The Lady Red Raiders defeated Gaffney 57-44 in the Upper State final.
Blythewood Seeks Repeat
Since starting the season 1-3, Blythewood has resembled last year's first-ever state championship team.
Friday’s 60-54 win over Mauldin in the Class 5A Division I Upper State final held at Newberry High School was their 22nd victory in the last 24 games.
There was little separation between the two teams for most of the game. The Lady Mavericks stayed close behind the scoring of Imani McIver and Zara Leamon.
A Trio of Three-Pointers Propelled the Lady Bengals to Victory
With the score tied at 47-47, Class 5A Player of the Year Chase Thomas converted a 3-point play with 4:03 left. After Maudlin took a one-point lead, All-State guard India Williams and eighth-grader Kristen Fulton hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Lady Bengals up the rest of the way.
“We’ve been preparing for this for the longest time and we’re finally seeing the result of it” said Thomas, who finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds. “I’m really excited for us playing as a team. We passed the ball, we executed as a team and that’s how we got the win tonight.”
On Friday, Blythewood will face Wando for the title. The Lady Warriors rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to defeat Lexington 53-52 in the Lower State final played in Florence.
The Lady Wildcats led 28-15 halftime as guard Bradi Goodrich hit a halfcourt shot at the buzzer. Despite 3, 3-pointers in the third quarter by Malaya Mazyck, the Lady Warriors still trailed by double digits entering the fourth quarter.
Wando outscored Lexington 18-7 in the final stanza. Down one with 14 seconds left, Makena Reynolds hit a putback to give the Lady Warriors the lead.
Lexington was unable to convert two potential game-winning layup opportunities in the final five seconds. Wando is seeking their first state title since 1980.
Other returning defending champions
North Augusta, Walhalla and Military Magnet round out the field of returning state champions.
For the second straight year, North Augusta will send two teams to the Class 4A finals.
The defending Class 4A champion Lady Yellow Jackets will defend its title, while the boys seek to regain the championship won two years ago.
North Augusta jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter over a South Florence team playing in its home city.
All-State forward Ashley Walker hit two, 3-pointers to lead North Augusta, which slowed down the pace in the second quarter.
Taking a more patient approach offensively, the Lady Yellow Jackets outscored the Lady Bruins 15-4 to go up 27-12 at the half. They went on to win 55-25.
North Augusta gets a finals’ rematch Saturday against defending champion Westside. The Lady Rams defeated South Pointe 56-45 in the Upper State final played at Gaffney High School.
They will seek to avenge last year’s 48-35 loss and win their fifth state title.
At Powdersville High School, Military Magnet earned its 11th straight win and sixth Class A title appearance in seven years following the 76-29 rout of Latta.
SCBCA Class A Player of the Year Da’Nariyah Williams led Military Magnet (25-4) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Deury Smith had 16 points and seven steals, Kaleah Brown-King finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots and eighth grader scored 14 points and dished out six assists.
The Lady Eagles will face on Saturday first-time finalist Great Falls. The Lady Red Raiders defeated Lee Central 40-34 on Friday in the Upper State final and the rubber match between the Region 2A rivals.
A New champion for Class 2A
The 2-year reign as Class 2A champions ended Saturday for Andrew Jackson.
After upsetting top-ranked Clinton in the third round, Landrum took down the Lady Volunteers 66-47 Saturday at Clover High School.
Trailing 16-7 after the first quarter, the Cardinals held Andrew Jackson to two points in the second quarter to take a 21-18 halftime lead.
They extended the lead to 43-27 at the end of the third quarter. Delaney Caldwell scores a game high 26 points for Landrum, who is making its second title game appearance in three years.
The Cardinals will face first-time finalist Atlantic Collegiate Academy in Thursday’s final. The Lady Armada erased an 11-point deficit in the second half to defeat Timberland 52-43 in the Lower State final in Florence.
Sophomore Daje Capers helped Atlantic Collegiate Academy tie the game at 27-27 at the half with two, 3-pointers. She then sparked a 15-4 third-quarter run that put the Lady Armanda up for good.
Capers finished with a team-high 18 points.
"This makes me so happy," Capers said. "I’ve never done this before. I’m so proud of myself and my teammates. This is so much fun. We have a bond and a chemistry together. We’re very excited. We’re ready to go to states."
SCHSL Girls Basketball State Final Schedule
Thursday’s Games
Landrum vs. Atlantic Collegiate Academy 2 p.m.
Berkeley vs. Greenville 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
W.J. Keenan vs. Walhalla 2 p.m.
Blythewood vs. Wando 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Military Magnet vs. Great Falls noon
North Augusta vs. Westside 4 p.m.