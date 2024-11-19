South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association names Elite Boys
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) has listed its top players to watch for the approaching 2024-25 high school basketball season.
Here is a look at the Elite Boys.
Josh Leonard, Wilson
Leonard is a 6-foot-6, 205-pound small forward who has six college offers, including California, Cincinnati, Clemson, South Carolina, Jacksonville and the College of Charleston.
In his junior year, Leonard averaged 13.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals while helping lead the Tigers to a 25-5 record and the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state playoffs, where they fell to eventual state champion Ridge View by three points.
Jordan Watford, Lancaster
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound three-star guard averaged 20.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bruins, who were 22-8 last season. Watford has signed with Queens University.
Watford was an all-region player for three seasons. He was named The Lancaster News County Player of the Year in his junior season.
Tristan Thompson, Wilson
Thompson is a 6-foot-7, 180-pound four-star combo guard who joins his teammate Josh Leonard on this list.
The Coastal Carolina signee averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a junior. All of that helped Thompson land all-state honors. Thompson shot over 40 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free throw line.
Thompson, who also had offers from Texas A&M, College of Charleston, George Mason and Georgia Southern.
Brian Sumpter, Keenan
The 6-foot-8 small forward averaged 12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his junior season.
Sumpter has committed to Wofford. He also had offers from Holy Cross, USC-Upstate, and UNC-Asheville.
Korrie Corbett, Ridge View
Corbett is a 6-foot-4 junior shooting guard who helped lead Ridge View to the Class AAAA state championship.
In January, Corbett landed his first Southeast Conference offer from Mississippi. He also has offers from South Carolina, South Carolina State and Bethune-Cookman. Corbett made an official visit to Mississippi on Nov. 11.
“He’s a tough, athletic, versatile wing prospect with a lot of ability and clear long-term upside…” said phenomhoopreport.com.
Kaleb Evans, Lexington
The Winthrop signee helped lead the Wildcats to the Class AAAAA state championship last spring. He is rated as a three-star prospect by On3.com.
Evans also has offers from Western Carolina, Jacksonville, Presbyterian, South Carolina State and Nicholls.
He is considered one of the top combo guards in South Carolina.
Abijah Franklin, Wren
Franklin is a 6-foot-5 guard/forward who averaged 23.9 points and 7.0 rebounds last season.
The state Class AAA player of the year has committed to Furman. Franklin also has offers from Appalachian State, Jacksonville and South Carolina State.
Franklin started his high school career at Greenville before transferring to Legacy Early College as a sophomore. He then transferred to Wren as a junior.
In the past season, Franklin’s game blossomed and he helped lead the Hurricanes to a 25-6 record and the state semifinals, where they lost by one point to eventual state champion Powdersville. Franklin had 17 points and 5 rebounds in the semifinal contest.