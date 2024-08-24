South Carolina high school football game evacuated, called off after incident
A South Carolina high school football game has been "suspended indefinitely" after an incident in the stands caused an evacuation on Friday night.
Stratford and Summerville were playing a season-opener at Statford Stadium in Goose Creek, South Carolina.
Attendees of the game were asked to evacuate the stadium to their vehicles after the first half ended. Summerville led Stratford 28-14.
The game was "suspended indefinitely."
"The safety and well being of our student-athletes, fans and community members is our top priority," Stratford's football program said in a statement released late Friday night.
Police told the Post and Courier in South Carolina a group of students reported an individual with a weapon and intent to use it.
Goose Creek police said in a statement police that a 911 call claimed multiple shots were fired during the game, but that ultimately no guns went off.
"Nobody heard shots. There are no shell casings. There's no nothing," Goose Creek Police Chief L.J Roscoe told the Post and Courier. "We stopped the game to try to figure out what happened and get to the bottom of it."
Stratford plays Daniel at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (eastern time) while Summerville plays South Florence on Saturday, Aug. 30.
This is a developing story.
