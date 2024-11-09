South Carolina high school football playoff brackets; Scores, Analysis, SCHSL Updates
Four teams that won state championships a year ago will try to do it again when the South Carolina High School state playoffs begin on Friday.
Only one of the teams, Westside in Class AAAA, is technically a defending champion thanks to the SCHSL’s new attendance multiplier rule for charter schools and private schools as well as a decision to subdivide the Class AAAAA playoffs into two divisions.
Dutch Fork won the last two Class AAAAA state championships. The Silver Foxes are now in Class AAAAA Division 1. Christ Church won the Class A title and Oceanside Collegiate Academy took the Class AA championship. Both are now in Class AAA.
High School On SI is your place to follow along live with all six SCHSL classifications. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well instant updates to each bracket
>>2024 South Carolina High School Football Brackets<<
Here are the South Carolina high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.
Class AAAAA Division I
Dutch Fork rates as an obvious favorite. The Silver Foxes (10-0) are coming off a 24-14 victory over Irmo in a classic battle between two of the state’s best teams. Dutch Fork, winner of 17 in a row dating back to last year’s playoffs, has allowed just 45 points all season with five shutouts.
Spartanburg is the No. 2 seed in the Upper State. Dutch Fork beat Spartanburg 24-7 to open the season.
The Lower State features a pair of undefeated powerhouses in Summerville and Sumter.
Class AAAAA Division 2
Irmo is the top seed in the Lower State and after its tight contest with crosstown rival Dutch Fork, is a favorite in Division 2. The Yellow Jackets feature Virginia Tech commit A.J. Brand at quarterback and four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph.
Undefeated powerhouse Northwestern is the top seed in the Upper State. The Trojans are led by standout quarterback Finlay Polk. Gaffney is the No. 2 seed and the Indians are an especially tough team on their home field.
Class AAAA
Defending state champion Westside, led by South Carolina commit quarterback Cutter Woods, has won 23 consecutive games.
But the Rams have plenty of competition in a loaded Upper State bracket. Daniel is the second seed and the Lions are rolling along with a 9-1 record. Lions’ only loss was a 28-23 decision to J.L. Mann in a non-region game on Sept. 6. South Pointe, seeded No. 3, is 8-2, losing only to Spartanburg and Northwestern.
Hartsville is the top seed in the Lower State and a bonafide title threat.
Class AAA
Mountain View Prep is the top seed in the Upper State and the Stars produced a dominant regular season with one close game.
Christ Church has rebounded from a 1-4 start and enters the playoffs on a four-game winning streak.
Loris is the top seed in the Lower State and has a first-round bye because Marlboro County was ruled ineligible for the playoffs.
Oceanside Collegiate enters the playoffs on a role after routing Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46-0 to win the Region 6-AAA championship.
Class AA
Batesburg-Leesville is undefeated and a top threat to win the state championship. The Panthers could be pushed by Fairfield Central in the Upper State.
Barnwell has caught fire in the Lower State.
Class A
Abbeville looks like the class of the Upper State and Cross is a top threat in the Lower State.