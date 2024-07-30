South Carolina high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class A league for 2024
The 2024 high school football season begins in less than four weeks in South Carolina. Many changes are in store thanks to the most recent realignment undertaken by the South Carolina High School League.
South Carolina has reduced the number of Class A regions from eight to six and most of them have a drastically different look.
Here is our predicted order of finished order of finish for each Class A region.
Region 1
1. Abbeville
2. Whitmire
3. Dixie
4. Calhoun Falls
5. McCormick
6. Ware Shoals
7. Thornwell
Why Abbeville: The Panthers drop to Class A after many years as a Class AA power. Abbeville was 12-2 in 2023 and reached the fourth round of the state playoffs. Abbeville should dominate this region as none of the other programs had a winning record last season. Furthermore, two-time Class A state champion Christ Church Episcopal, Southside Christian and St. Joseph’s Catholic all were moved to Class AAA.
Region 2
1. Lewisville
2. Lamar
3. McBee
4. C.A. Johnson
5. Lee Central
6. Great Falls
Why Lewisville: The Lions were the Region 3 champion last year and should be strong again though they lost quarterback Ian Grissom via transfer to Rock Hill. Lamar was the Region 6 champion and could push Lewisville. The Silver Foxes return talented quarterback Zori Pierce. McBee was
Region 3
1. Blackville-Hilda
2. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
3. Calhoun County
4. Wagener-Salley
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. North
7. Williston-Elko
Why Blackville-Hilda: This is a really close call as the top three teams all won 10 games and went 5-1 in Region 3 last season. Blackville-Hilda gets the nod because the Hawks return one of the state’s top running backs in South Carolina commit Jaquel Holman. They also return their quarterback and another good tailback.
Region 4
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
2. Allendale-Fairfax
3. Denmark-Olar
4. Hardeeville
5. Ridgeland
Why Bamberg-Ehrhardt: The Red Raiders are coming off a 12-2 season that saw them win Region 7 and reach the state semifinals. They are led by talented quarterback Chanston Crosby, a North Carolina Central commit.
Region 5
1. Cross
2. Baptist Hill
3. Military Magnet
4. Branchville
5. St. John’s
6. Bethune-Bowman
7. Scott’s Branch
Why Cross: The Trojans went 11-2, won the former Region 8 and reached the third round of the state playoffs. They return talented running backs Mah’Ky Green and Karmello Jones as well as 6-foot-5 wide receiver Caden Ramsey. None of the other schools had a winning record in 2023.
Region 6
1. Johnsonville
2. Latta
3. Lake View
4. Carvers Bay
5. Green Sea Floyds
6. Hannah-Pamplico
7. Hemingway
Why Johnsonville: The Flashes have produced back-to-back state runner-up finishes and could be at the head of the class since Christ Church Episcopal is now in Class AAA. Johnsonville is coming off an 11-3 season after going 13-1 in 2022. The Flashes could be pushed by Latta, which was second in the region last year.
