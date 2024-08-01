South Carolina high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class AAAA league for 2024
The 2024 high school football season begins in less than four weeks in South Carolina. Many changes are in store thanks to the most recent realignment undertaken by the South Carolina High School League.
South Carolina has six Class AAAA regions and some of them have a drastically different look.
Here is our predicted order of finish for each Class AAAA region.
Region 1
1. Westside
2. Wren
3. Fountain Inn
4. Laurens
5. Emerald
6. Southside
Why Westside: The defending state champions look like a favorite to repeat. They are an overwhelming favorite in the region with loads of talent returning. Quarterback Cutter Woods, who led the state with 3.915 yards passing to along with 42 TD passes. Is a South Carolina commit. They also have a 1,200-yard tailback in Sharode Richardson. The Rams also got two defensive transfers from Byrnes – Chamarryus Bomar and Armoni Weaver. Both are Appalachian State commits.
Region 2
1. Daniel
2. Greer
3. Seneca
4. Travelers Rest
5. Pickens
6. Berea
7. Blue Ridge
Why Daniel: The Lions went undefeated and rolled to the Class AAA state championship. Realignment moved them to Class AAAA. That shouldn’t slow them down one bit. The Lions, who are 51-1 the last four seasons, are loaded on defense with linebacker Spencer Conn (148 tackles, 7 sacks) and cornerback Tremaine Davis Jr. (6 interceptions, 44 tackles) leading the way. No other region team had a winning record in 2023.
Region 3
1. South Pointe
2. Camden
3. York
4. A.C. Flora
5. Richland Northeast
6. Dreher
7. Lancaster
Why South Pointe: The Stallions return two 1,000-yard runners in Mason Picket-Hicks and Aiden Turner. And then Fairfield Central quarterback Cameron McMillon transferred to South Pointe, which should make a smooth transition to Class AAAA.
Region 4
1. Gray Collegiate Academy
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Midland Valley
4. Gilbert
5. North Augusta
6. South Aiken
7. Airport
8. Aiken
Why Gray Collegiate: This could be one of the strongest regions in the state. It features three region champions from 2023 and they have come together because of realignment. Gray Collegiate, the Class AA runner-up last year, gets the nod. The War Eagles return quarterback Tyler Waller, 1,230-yard tailback B.J. Montgomery and star linebacker Michael Boulware Jr.
Region 5
1. South Florence
2. Crestwood
3. Hartsville
4. Wilson
5. Lakewood
6. Lower Richland
7. Darlington
Why South Florence: The Bruins had their 29-game winning streak stopped when Westside rallied from a 12-point deficit to win the Class AAAA state championship game 34-32. The Bruins still have plenty left in the tank, including highly related defensive lineman and Clemson commit Amare Adams. Wide receiver Jayden Sellers is a South Carolina commit.
Region 6
1. Beaufort
2. Bluffton
3. May River
4. Bishop England
5. Hilton Head Island
6. Colleton County
Why Beaufort: The 2022 Class AAA state champions are making the move to Class AAAA. Dual threat quarterback Samari Bonds returns, as do wide receivers Jaemin Odom and Amare Patterson, a sophomore who has an offer from New Mexico State.
