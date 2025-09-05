South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday September 5, 2025
There are 115 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, September 5, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by a top 10 matchup in our South Carolina power-25 rankings as No. 3 South Florence hosts No. 2 Northwestern. There are more ranked matchups as No. 7 Summerville hosts No. 17 Berkeley and No. 16 Dorman takes on No. 13 Greenwood.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into week 3.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
Class AAAAA has 37 games on Friday, September 5 being highlighted by the top ten match up in South Florence vs Northwestern.
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
Class AAAA sees 35 games on the schedule for Friday, September 5 being highlighted by No. 25 hosting No. 11 Camden.
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
Class AAA has 28 games scheduled on Friday, September 5 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 10 Loris traveling to South Columbus.
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 35 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 5, 2025. The game of the night is No. 14 Batesburg-Leesville hosting Abbeville.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 29 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, September 5, 2025. The first game, American Leadership Academy vs Branchville, starts at 4:00 PM.
