South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 18, 2025
The South Carolina high school football state playoffs are underway and a pair of second round upsets have juggled this week's Top 25 state rankings.
James Island has moved up to No. 9 after knocking off then-No. 5 Sumter, which fell to No. 24. In addition, Camden joined this week's rankings, at No. 23, by ending the season of then-No. 15 Daniel with a 52-14 blowout of the Lions.
Also new this week is No. 25 Powdersville which took advantage of a loss by previous No. 25 Abbeville.
This week could see more shakeups as several Top 25 teams go head-to-head, including No. 1 South Point going against No. 14 A.C. Flora. In addition, No. 6 Loris and No. 7 Newberry square off and No. 11 North Augusta visits No. 8 South Florence.
1. South Pointe (11-1)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Fountain Inn 49-0; next vs. No. 14 A.C. Flora
2. Northwestern (10-1)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated Catawba Ridge 42-7; next vs. Gaffney
3. Dutch Fork (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Defeated Boiling Springs 42-7; next vs. Jsmes F. Byrnes
4. Irmo (10-1)
Previous rank: 4
Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 41-16; next vs. White Knoll
5. Belton-Honea Path (12-0)
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Southside Christian 52-6; next vs. Woodruff
6. Loris (12-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56-20; next at No. 7 Newberry
7. Newberry (12-0)
Previous rank: 7
Defeated Hanahan 41-21; next vs. No. 6 Loris
8. South Florence (11-1)
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Bishop England 43-0; next vs. No. 11 North Augusta
9. James Island (11-1)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated then-No. 8 Sumter 42-35; next at Stratford
10. Gray Collegiate Academy (10-2)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated Hartsville 49-28; next at Hilton Head Island
11. North Augusta (11-1)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated Gilbert 35-7; next at No. 8 South Florence
12. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (10-2)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Marlboro County 24-7; next vs. Dillon
13. Stratford (11-1)
Previous rank: 14
Defeated River Bluff 40-35; next vs. No. 9 James Island
14. Summerville (11-2)
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Ashley Ridge 48-27; next at No. 17 Carolina Forest
15. T.L. Hanna (10-1)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Greenville 38-14; next vs. Indian Land
16. Dorman (9-2)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated Blythewood 44-13; next vs. No. 19 Ridge View
17. Carolina Forest (10-1)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Fort Dorchester 49-0; next vs. No. 14 Summerville
18. Woodruff (10-1)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Christ Church 40-37; next vs. No. 5 Belton-Honea Path
19. Ridge View (8-3)
Previous rank: 21
Defeated Spartanburg 29-21; next at No. 16 Dorman
20. A.C. Flora (11-1)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Seneca 34-21; next at No. 1 South Pointe
21. James F. Byrnes (8-3)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Rock Hill 37-21; next at No. 3 Dutch Fork
22. Berkeley (9-2)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Westwood 48-20; next at Myrtle Beach
23. Camden (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated then-No. 15 Daniel 52-14; next at Westside
24. Sumter (9-2)
Previoius rank: 8
Lost 42-35 to then-No. 10 James Island; season complete
25. Powdersville (10-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Pendleton 30-7; next vs. Mountain View Prep