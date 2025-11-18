High School

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 18, 2025

Camden and Powdersville pull upset to enter the South Carolina Top 25 rankings

Mike Duprez

Oct 31, 2025; Graniteville, South Carolina, USA; North Augusta celebrates after the Midland Valley and North Augusta high school football game at Midland Valley High School. North Augusta won 42-29. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK
Oct 31, 2025; Graniteville, South Carolina, USA; North Augusta celebrates after the Midland Valley and North Augusta high school football game at Midland Valley High School. North Augusta won 42-29. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK / Katie Goodale-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The South Carolina high school football state playoffs are underway and a pair of second round upsets have juggled this week's Top 25 state rankings.

James Island has moved up to No. 9 after knocking off then-No. 5 Sumter, which fell to No. 24. In addition, Camden joined this week's rankings, at No. 23, by ending the season of then-No. 15 Daniel with a 52-14 blowout of the Lions.

Also new this week is No. 25 Powdersville which took advantage of a loss by previous No. 25 Abbeville.

This week could see more shakeups as several Top 25 teams go head-to-head, including No. 1 South Point going against No. 14 A.C. Flora. In addition, No. 6 Loris and No. 7 Newberry square off and No. 11 North Augusta visits No. 8 South Florence.

1. South Pointe (11-1)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated Fountain Inn 49-0; next vs. No. 14 A.C. Flora

2. Northwestern (10-1)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated Catawba Ridge 42-7; next vs. Gaffney

3. Dutch Fork (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

Defeated Boiling Springs 42-7; next vs. Jsmes F. Byrnes

4. Irmo (10-1)

Previous rank: 4

Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 41-16; next vs. White Knoll

5. Belton-Honea Path (12-0)

Previous rank: 5

Defeated Southside Christian 52-6; next vs. Woodruff

6. Loris (12-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56-20; next at No. 7 Newberry

7. Newberry (12-0)

Previous rank: 7

Defeated Hanahan 41-21; next vs. No. 6 Loris

8. South Florence (11-1)

Previous rank: 9

Defeated Bishop England 43-0; next vs. No. 11 North Augusta

9. James Island (11-1)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated then-No. 8 Sumter 42-35; next at Stratford

10. Gray Collegiate Academy (10-2)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated Hartsville 49-28; next at Hilton Head Island

11. North Augusta (11-1)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated Gilbert 35-7; next at No. 8 South Florence

12. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (10-2)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Marlboro County 24-7; next vs. Dillon

13. Stratford (11-1)

Previous rank: 14

Defeated River Bluff 40-35; next vs. No. 9 James Island

14. Summerville (11-2)

Previous rank: 16

Defeated Ashley Ridge 48-27; next at No. 17 Carolina Forest

15. T.L. Hanna (10-1)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Greenville 38-14; next vs. Indian Land

16. Dorman (9-2)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated Blythewood 44-13; next vs. No. 19 Ridge View

17. Carolina Forest (10-1)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Fort Dorchester 49-0; next vs. No. 14 Summerville

18. Woodruff (10-1)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated Christ Church 40-37; next vs. No. 5 Belton-Honea Path

19. Ridge View (8-3)

Previous rank: 21

Defeated Spartanburg 29-21; next at No. 16 Dorman

20. A.C. Flora (11-1)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Seneca 34-21; next at No. 1 South Pointe

21. James F. Byrnes (8-3)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Rock Hill 37-21; next at No. 3 Dutch Fork

22. Berkeley (9-2)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Westwood 48-20; next at Myrtle Beach

23. Camden (9-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated then-No. 15 Daniel 52-14; next at Westside

24. Sumter (9-2)

Previoius rank: 8

Lost 42-35 to then-No. 10 James Island; season complete

25. Powdersville (10-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Pendleton 30-7; next vs. Mountain View Prep

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina