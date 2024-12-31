High School

Top 20 South Carolina Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (12/31/2024)

Gaffney opens up at No. 1; South Pointe, North Augusta, Dutch Fork and Blythewood all gain spots in the Top 5

Mike Duprez

Gaffney is the No. 1 team in the first Top 25 South Carolina Girls High School Basketball State Rankings of the 2024-25 season.
The new year is upon us and it’s time for the first South Carolina Top 25 Power Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

This is how we see it.

1. Gaffney (13-0)

Note: The Indians have yet to play a close game. They just won the Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament in Rock Hill.

2. South Pointe (12-0)

Note: The Stallions swept to victory in a tournament last week, dominating a 14-win Evans, Georgia team in the finals.

3. North Augusta (10-1)

Note: The Yellow Jackets’ only loss was to North Carolina power Butler.

4. Dutch Fork (10-1)

Note: Dutch Fork’s lone defeat was to North Augusta.

5. Blythewood (13-1)

Note: Other than a loss to Dutch Fork, the Bengals have rolled.

6. Ashley Ridge (13-1)

Note: The Swamp Foxes’ only blemish is a 69-68 loss to Spring Valley to open the season.

7. Lower Richland (10-1)

Note: LR ‘s lone loss was to a West Virginia team.

8. Legacy Early College (7-3)

Note: The Lions may have the toughest schedule in the state. They play an independent, nation slate.

9. Blue Ridge (10-3)

Note: Blue Ridge won the Battle of the Border Tournament, including a lopsided triumph over No. Woodruff.

10. Trinity Collegiate Academy (9-1)

Note: The SCISA power won the Pepsi Classic, knocking off Heathwood Hall, No. Wilson and South Florence.

11. North Myrtle Beach (12-0)

Note: One opponent – North Carolina school Laney – has got within double digits of the Chiefs.

12. Spring Valley (8-4)

Note: The Vikings play a rugged schedule. Their losses are to Dutch Fork (twice), South Pointe and Lower Richland.

13. Wilson (10-1)

Note: The lone blemish on Wilson’s schedule is a loss to No. 10 Trinity Collegiate.

14. Andrew Jackson (10-2)

Note: The Volunteers have won eight in a row, with none of the games being close.

15. Wando (12-1)

Note: Wando won 12 in a row before falling to Gray Collegiate Academy.

16. Berkeley (10-2)

Note: The Stags handed First Baptist its second loss of the season.

17. First Baptist School

Note: The SCISA power had lost only to North Augusta prior to playing Berkeley.

18. Military Magnet (10-3)

Note: The 2023-24 Class A finalist plays a tough schedule. The Eagles have lost to Ashley Ridge and two out-of-state teams.

19. Clover (10-2)

Note: The Eagles’ two losses have been to No. 1 Gaffney.

20. Summerville (10-1)

Note: Summerville hasn’t lost to a South Carolina team.

Mike Duprez
