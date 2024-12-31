High School

Top 25 South Carolina Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/31/2024)

Brynes is off to a 13-0 start and at the top of the SC rankings; North August, Westwood, Goose Creek and Greenville round out the Top 5

Mike Duprez

Byrnes tops our first Top 25 South Carolina Boys High School Basketball State Rankings of the 2024-25 season.
The new year is upon us and it’s time for the first South Carolina Top 25 Power Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

This is how we see it.

1. James F. Byrnes (13-0)

Note: The Rebels won the Cayce Roundball Classic, sweeping three games.

2. North Augusta (10-0)

Note: The Yellow Jackets won the Poinsettia Classic, beat No. 9 Indian Land 58-55 in the championship game.

3. Westwood (12-0)

Note: Westwood won the RNE Christmas Showcase.

4. Goose Creek (12-2)

Note: had an eight-game winning streak halted by No. 20 Gray Collegiate.

5. Greenville (10-2)

Note: went 2-1 in the Poinsettia Classic, including a 66-55 win over Westside.

6. Westside (11-2)

Note: The Rams incurred their first two losses of the season in the Poinsettia Classic.

7. Lancaster (10-1)

Note: The Bruins won the Marvin Ridge Phenom Hoops tournament.

8. Wren (11-3)

Note: went 2-1 in the Carolina Invitational in Charleston.

9. Indian Land (12-1)

Note: The Warriors split two games in the Cayce Roundball Classic, with the loss coming to undefeated Georgia power Cross Creek.

10. Mullins (12-1)

Note: The Auctioneers have won eight in a row, including a 66-64 win over No. 12 ACA

11. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (11-2)

Note: The Bruins have lost only to Indian Land and Greenville.

12. Atlantic Collegiate Academy (8-2)

Note: ACA won the 38th Pepsi Classic.

13. Fort Mill (12-2)

Note: The Yellow Jackets incurred a close 58-55 loss to No. 2 North Augusta in the Poinsettia Classic.

14. Carolina Forest (8-0)

Note: Carolina Forest hosts its own Panther Classic over the weekend.

15. Berkeley (10-1)

Note: The Stags have won 10 in a row after opening the season with a loss.

16. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (12-1)

Note: The Landsharks have lost only to James Island.

17. Blythewood (11-2)

Note: The Bengals won the Lemon Street Classic in Marietta, Georgia.

18. Conway (10-2)

Note: The Tigers have won five in a row.

19. Ben Lippen School (12-1)

Note: The SCISA power has lost only to No. 3 Westwood.

20. Gray Collegiate Academy (5-6)

Note: Don’t let the record fool you. Gray recently beat No. 5 Westside 62-43 and No. 4 Goose Creek 59-42.

