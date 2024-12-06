High School

Vote: Who should be the South Carolina AA boys high school basketball preseason Player of the Year?

Here are 10 players for your voting consideration

Mike Duprez

Central's Caden Edmond is back for his senior year after averaging 16 points per game as a junior.
Central's Caden Edmond is back for his senior year after averaging 16 points per game as a junior. / Caden Edmond - Central boys basketball - South Carolina high school basketball

The 2024-25 basketball season has arrived. We are seeking your vote on who’s the best high school basketball player in Class AA.

Here are 10 nominees for your consideration. Voting ends on Dec. 20, 2024.

Cedric Schofield, senior, Eau Claire

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for Keenan last season before transferring to Eau Claire. Schofield is ranked by bigshots.net as the No. 2 big man for the Class of 2025 in South Carolina.

Jamie Brooks, senior, Atlantic Collegiate Academy

The 6-foot-7 standout can play both inside and outside effectively for the Armada, who entered the 2024-25 season ranked No. 1 in the state. Brooks averaged 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.

Clayton Hemingway, senior, Atlantic Collegiate Academy

A 6-foot-6, power forward, Hemingway has appeared on numerous watch lists and has an offer from Francis Marion. Hemingway scored 12 points in the Armada’s 60-55 win over Class AAAAA Sumter.

Zeke Clyburn, junior, Andrew Jackson

Clyburn had a solid sophomore season, averaging 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Volunteers. The 6-foot-5 forward is off to a great start in 2024-25, averaging 15.5 points and 15 rebounds in two games. 

Jeffrey Ceasar, senior, Manning

Ceasar is an all-around guard who can take over a game. In 2023-24, the 5-foot-9 two-sport star averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals.

Ziyon Harris, senior, Blacksburg

Harris averaged 10.3 points per game as a junior. It looks like that average is going to go way up this year. In the season-opener, the 6-foot guard scored 34 points in a 72-62 loss to Chapman.

Eli Brown, junior, Chesnee

Brown, a 6-foot-4 forward enters the 2024-25 season with a lot of expectations. It looks like might meet them. He scored 29 points in an 87-60 win over Broome to open the season, then produced a double-double of 26 points and 11 boards in a 72-47 romp over Chapman.

JaKease Salley, senior, Woodland

Salley is a 6-foot-5 two-sport star with 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash who is a major prospect at wide receiver. Now it’s on to the hardwood where Salley is ranked No. 5 among small forwards by bigshots.net.

Tushawan Richardson, senior, Clinton

The 6-foot guard is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Richardson, who is also quarterback of the football team, was named region player of the year and earned all-state honors.

Caden Edmond, senior, Central

Edmond led the Eagles with 16 points per game as a junior. The 6-foot-3 forward/guard is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds early in the 2024-25 season.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina