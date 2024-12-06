Vote: Who should be the South Carolina AA boys high school basketball preseason Player of the Year?
The 2024-25 basketball season has arrived. We are seeking your vote on who’s the best high school basketball player in Class AA.
Here are 10 nominees for your consideration. Voting ends on Dec. 20, 2024.
Cedric Schofield, senior, Eau Claire
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for Keenan last season before transferring to Eau Claire. Schofield is ranked by bigshots.net as the No. 2 big man for the Class of 2025 in South Carolina.
Jamie Brooks, senior, Atlantic Collegiate Academy
The 6-foot-7 standout can play both inside and outside effectively for the Armada, who entered the 2024-25 season ranked No. 1 in the state. Brooks averaged 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.
Clayton Hemingway, senior, Atlantic Collegiate Academy
A 6-foot-6, power forward, Hemingway has appeared on numerous watch lists and has an offer from Francis Marion. Hemingway scored 12 points in the Armada’s 60-55 win over Class AAAAA Sumter.
Zeke Clyburn, junior, Andrew Jackson
Clyburn had a solid sophomore season, averaging 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Volunteers. The 6-foot-5 forward is off to a great start in 2024-25, averaging 15.5 points and 15 rebounds in two games.
Jeffrey Ceasar, senior, Manning
Ceasar is an all-around guard who can take over a game. In 2023-24, the 5-foot-9 two-sport star averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals.
Ziyon Harris, senior, Blacksburg
Harris averaged 10.3 points per game as a junior. It looks like that average is going to go way up this year. In the season-opener, the 6-foot guard scored 34 points in a 72-62 loss to Chapman.
Eli Brown, junior, Chesnee
Brown, a 6-foot-4 forward enters the 2024-25 season with a lot of expectations. It looks like might meet them. He scored 29 points in an 87-60 win over Broome to open the season, then produced a double-double of 26 points and 11 boards in a 72-47 romp over Chapman.
JaKease Salley, senior, Woodland
Salley is a 6-foot-5 two-sport star with 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash who is a major prospect at wide receiver. Now it’s on to the hardwood where Salley is ranked No. 5 among small forwards by bigshots.net.
Tushawan Richardson, senior, Clinton
The 6-foot guard is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Richardson, who is also quarterback of the football team, was named region player of the year and earned all-state honors.
Caden Edmond, senior, Central
Edmond led the Eagles with 16 points per game as a junior. The 6-foot-3 forward/guard is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds early in the 2024-25 season.