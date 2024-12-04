Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina AAAA Boys High School Basketball Preseason Player of the Year
The 2024-25 basketball season has arrived. We are seeking your vote on who’s the best high school basketball player in Class AAAA.
Here are 10 nominees for your consideration. Voting ends Dec. 20, 2024.
Amare Anderson, senior, Greer
The 6-foot-2 guard is a two-time all-state selection. Anderson averaged 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals last season. He has committed to Presbyterian.
Teon Tindal, senior, Crestwood
Tindal is a 6-foot-8 forward who is rated the No. 1 big in the Class of 2025 in South Carolina by bigshots.net.
Jordan Watford, senior, Lancaster
The 6-foot-5 combo guard has committed to Queens and also has an offer from Mississippi State. Watford got his season off to a great start by scoring 30 points to go along with 6 blocks and 4 steals in a win over James Island.
Zeke Marshall, junior, Westside
A two-sport star, the 6-foot-6 Marshall averaged 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists last season. He is currently helping the Rams defend their football state championship. Marshall has six college offers in football. He is ranked by bigshots.net as the No. 3 wing player in South Carolina for the class of 2026.
Abijah Franklin, senior, Wren
Franklin has college offers from Appalachian State, Jacksonville and South Carolina State. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 23.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists last season. Franklin poured in 47 points and had 6 steals in a 103-90 win over West Ashley last month.
Tristan Thompson, senior, Wilson
The 6-foot-5 guard/forward, who is a Coastal Carolina commit, just surpassed 1,000 points for his career. Thompson averaged 17.8 points while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free throw line last season.
Levi Ball, junior, Gray Collegiate Academy
Ball transferred from Salado, Texas, where the 6-foot-6 forward scored 849 in two seasons of varsity action. He listed as the No. 6 small forward in South Carolina for the Class of 2026 by bigshots.net.
Amaziah Austin, senior, Fountain Inn
The 6-foot-5 forward averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds last season. He is on several watchlists of top players.
Caden Coleman, junior, Greenville
Coleman is ranked No. 4 among South Carolina point guards in the Class of 2026 by bigshots.net. The 6-foot-3 standout, who transferred from Hillcrest, has offers from Coastal Carolina and Western Carolina.
Amare Adams, senior, South Carolina
The Clemson football signee is very good on the hardwood, too. Adams averaged 10 points and 7 rebounds last season.