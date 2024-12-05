High School

Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina AAAAA Boys High School Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Mike Duprez

Isaiah Atkins showcased his ability with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a recent win over Catawba Ridge.
Isaiah Atkins showcased his ability with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a recent win over Catawba Ridge. / Isaiah Atkins Instagram

The 2024-25 basketball has arrived. We are seeking your vote on who’s the best high school basketball player in Class AAAAA.

Here are 10 nominees for your consideration. Voting ends Dec. 20, 2024.

Kaleb Evans, senior, Lexington

The 6-foot-3 combo guard averaged 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats’ 2023-24 state championship team. Evans has signed with Winthrop.

Korie Corbett, junior, Ridge View

Corbett averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists for the Blazers last season. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard, an all-state selection, has four college offers, including South Carolina and Mississippi.

Evan Enos, senior, James F. Byrnes

The 6-foot-8 forward is a two-time all-region player and had a big role in the Rebels’ run to the state championship game. Enos, who has signed with Coker, averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds in region play.

Javion Crawford, senior, Conway

The 6-foot-8 forward can take over a game in the paint. Crawford put 17 points and 15 rebounds in the Tigers’ 55-40 win over South Florence on Tuesday. He’s a regular double-double presence.

Shane Potts, senior, Goose Creek

Potts, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals for state runner-up Goose Creek.

Lucas Wiersma, junior, T.L. Hanna

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.0 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 66 percent in region play last season. Wiersma is off to a solid start this season. He scored 22 points in the Yellow Jackets’ win over Seneca in the third-place game of a tournament in Jefferson, Georgia.

Tre Raymon, junior, South Pointe

Raymon is a 6-foot-8 power forward who averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds last season. He opened the 2024-25 season with a 21-point, 11-rebound effort in a 69-62 win over Gaffney. Raymon has six college offers, including Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina.

Isaiah Atkins, junior, Boiling Springs

The 6-foot-8 center is showing up in several top prospect lists. Atkins showed out recently with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks in a victory over Catawba Ridge in the Rippy’s Tipoff Classic championship game.

Melvin Teal Jr., senior, Summerville

Teal, a 6-foot-3 point guard, is a two-time all-state selection with over 1,000 career points. He has signed with Flagler.

Yale Davis, junior, Ridge View

The 6-foot point guard is appearing on several watchlists. Davis put up 19 points, 6 assists and 5 steals in an 81-49 win over Cardinal Newman on Tuesday. The bulk of his points came on five 3-pointers.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina