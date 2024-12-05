Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina AAAAA Boys High School Basketball Preseason Player of the Year
The 2024-25 basketball has arrived. We are seeking your vote on who’s the best high school basketball player in Class AAAAA.
Here are 10 nominees for your consideration. Voting ends Dec. 20, 2024.
Kaleb Evans, senior, Lexington
The 6-foot-3 combo guard averaged 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats’ 2023-24 state championship team. Evans has signed with Winthrop.
Korie Corbett, junior, Ridge View
Corbett averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists for the Blazers last season. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard, an all-state selection, has four college offers, including South Carolina and Mississippi.
Evan Enos, senior, James F. Byrnes
The 6-foot-8 forward is a two-time all-region player and had a big role in the Rebels’ run to the state championship game. Enos, who has signed with Coker, averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds in region play.
Javion Crawford, senior, Conway
The 6-foot-8 forward can take over a game in the paint. Crawford put 17 points and 15 rebounds in the Tigers’ 55-40 win over South Florence on Tuesday. He’s a regular double-double presence.
Shane Potts, senior, Goose Creek
Potts, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals for state runner-up Goose Creek.
Lucas Wiersma, junior, T.L. Hanna
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.0 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 66 percent in region play last season. Wiersma is off to a solid start this season. He scored 22 points in the Yellow Jackets’ win over Seneca in the third-place game of a tournament in Jefferson, Georgia.
Tre Raymon, junior, South Pointe
Raymon is a 6-foot-8 power forward who averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds last season. He opened the 2024-25 season with a 21-point, 11-rebound effort in a 69-62 win over Gaffney. Raymon has six college offers, including Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina.
Isaiah Atkins, junior, Boiling Springs
The 6-foot-8 center is showing up in several top prospect lists. Atkins showed out recently with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks in a victory over Catawba Ridge in the Rippy’s Tipoff Classic championship game.
Melvin Teal Jr., senior, Summerville
Teal, a 6-foot-3 point guard, is a two-time all-state selection with over 1,000 career points. He has signed with Flagler.
Yale Davis, junior, Ridge View
The 6-foot point guard is appearing on several watchlists. Davis put up 19 points, 6 assists and 5 steals in an 81-49 win over Cardinal Newman on Tuesday. The bulk of his points came on five 3-pointers.