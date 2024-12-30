Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/2024)

High School

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state and corrals the top performers for nominees for our Player of the Week honor.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jordan Watford, Lancaster

The Queens signee scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Bruins knocked off Charlotte power Independence 70-66 in a showcase game at the Phenom Hoops New Years Bash. And then he pumped in 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting in the Bruins’ 94-82 win over Cannon (N.C.) School.

C.J. Hemingway, Atlantic Collegiate Academy

Hemingway scored 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, as the Armada beat South Florence 63-53 in the semifinals of the 38th Pepsi Carolina Classic. The Armada went on to win the championship on Sunday.

Jaiden Haltiwanger, Hammond School

The 6-foot-2 senior scored 26 points as the Skyhawks beat Lexington 69-54 to win the American Bracket of the Cayce Roundball Classic.

Karon Brown, West Florence

Brown scored 17 points, with 14 coming in the fourth quarter, as the Knights beat Wilson 59-54 on Saturday in the Pepsi Classic.

Colt Fowler, James F. Byrnes

The 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 13 assists and 4 steals in the Rebels’ 75-46 rout of Chapin.

Michael Jones, Indian Land

Jones poured in 34 points, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, in the Warriors’ 71-61 win over Fox Creek. The 5-foot-10 junior also had 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Amos Jones, Georgetown

Jones, a senior guard, lit up the scoreboard for 35 points as the Bulldogs downed Camden 73-55.

Damani White, West Ashley

The 5-foot-9 junior point guard had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in the Wildcats’ 73-49 victory over Cathedral Academy.                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Ty Harpring, Hilton Head Prep

Harpring, a 6-foot-3 guard, scored 22 points in the Dolphins’ 48-40 win over May River.

Elton Smith Jr., Cardinal Newman

The 6-foot-8 forward scored 10 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked 3 shots in the Cardinals’ 49-40 win over James Island.

