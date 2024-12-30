Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/2024)
Each week, High School On SI scours the state and corrals the top performers for nominees for our Player of the Week honor.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jordan Watford, Lancaster
The Queens signee scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Bruins knocked off Charlotte power Independence 70-66 in a showcase game at the Phenom Hoops New Years Bash. And then he pumped in 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting in the Bruins’ 94-82 win over Cannon (N.C.) School.
C.J. Hemingway, Atlantic Collegiate Academy
Hemingway scored 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, as the Armada beat South Florence 63-53 in the semifinals of the 38th Pepsi Carolina Classic. The Armada went on to win the championship on Sunday.
Jaiden Haltiwanger, Hammond School
The 6-foot-2 senior scored 26 points as the Skyhawks beat Lexington 69-54 to win the American Bracket of the Cayce Roundball Classic.
Karon Brown, West Florence
Brown scored 17 points, with 14 coming in the fourth quarter, as the Knights beat Wilson 59-54 on Saturday in the Pepsi Classic.
Colt Fowler, James F. Byrnes
The 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 13 assists and 4 steals in the Rebels’ 75-46 rout of Chapin.
Michael Jones, Indian Land
Jones poured in 34 points, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, in the Warriors’ 71-61 win over Fox Creek. The 5-foot-10 junior also had 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.
Amos Jones, Georgetown
Jones, a senior guard, lit up the scoreboard for 35 points as the Bulldogs downed Camden 73-55.
Damani White, West Ashley
The 5-foot-9 junior point guard had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in the Wildcats’ 73-49 victory over Cathedral Academy.
Ty Harpring, Hilton Head Prep
Harpring, a 6-foot-3 guard, scored 22 points in the Dolphins’ 48-40 win over May River.
Elton Smith Jr., Cardinal Newman
The 6-foot-8 forward scored 10 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked 3 shots in the Cardinals’ 49-40 win over James Island.