Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Congratulations to last week's winner: Amos Jones of Georgetown.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Ricky Hood, Westside

The 6-foot-4 freshman scored a career-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting in a 64-52 win over Daniel. Hood also had 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Mekhi Bromell, Carvers Bay

Bromell had a double-double of 15 points and 10 steals along with 5 assists in the Bears’ 52-46 win over East Clarendon.

Trevon Johnson, Conway

The 5-foot-10 junior point guard had 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals in the Tigers’ 58-47 win over Carolina Forest.

Harrison Skinner, Bluffton

Skinner scored 18 points, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, to go along with 7 assists and 4 rebounds in the Bobcats’ 69-62 win over Waccamaw.

Jernigan Williams, Lugoff-Elgin

Williams scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in a 70-39 win over West Florence.

Jeremiah Brooks, Greenwood

The 6-foot senior guard scored 28 points, got 4 rebounds and had 5 assists in the Eagles’ 71-60 win over Easley.

Von Burton, Powdersville

Burton scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting as the Patriots downed Greer 67-61. He also had 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Richard Hazell III, North Charleston

The 6-foot-3 senior point guard scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting in a 68-40 win over Burke. Hazell also had 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block.

Joshua Goodman, Denmark-Olar

Goodman scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as the Vikings rolled to a 73-52 win over North. The 6-foot-5 senior also had 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Mark Caslaru, Catawba Ridge

The 6-foot-10 center scored 15 points while controlling the paint with 16 rebounds and 7 blocked shots as the Copperheads beat Northwestern 45-31.

