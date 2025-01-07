Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Amos Jones of Georgetown.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ricky Hood, Westside
The 6-foot-4 freshman scored a career-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting in a 64-52 win over Daniel. Hood also had 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Mekhi Bromell, Carvers Bay
Bromell had a double-double of 15 points and 10 steals along with 5 assists in the Bears’ 52-46 win over East Clarendon.
Trevon Johnson, Conway
The 5-foot-10 junior point guard had 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals in the Tigers’ 58-47 win over Carolina Forest.
Harrison Skinner, Bluffton
Skinner scored 18 points, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, to go along with 7 assists and 4 rebounds in the Bobcats’ 69-62 win over Waccamaw.
Jernigan Williams, Lugoff-Elgin
Williams scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in a 70-39 win over West Florence.
Jeremiah Brooks, Greenwood
The 6-foot senior guard scored 28 points, got 4 rebounds and had 5 assists in the Eagles’ 71-60 win over Easley.
Von Burton, Powdersville
Burton scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting as the Patriots downed Greer 67-61. He also had 5 rebounds and 2 assists.
Richard Hazell III, North Charleston
The 6-foot-3 senior point guard scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting in a 68-40 win over Burke. Hazell also had 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block.
Joshua Goodman, Denmark-Olar
Goodman scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as the Vikings rolled to a 73-52 win over North. The 6-foot-5 senior also had 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.
Mark Caslaru, Catawba Ridge
The 6-foot-10 center scored 15 points while controlling the paint with 16 rebounds and 7 blocked shots as the Copperheads beat Northwestern 45-31.