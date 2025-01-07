Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Skyla Tuthill of Ashley Ridge.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
The 2024-25 high school basketball season is in full swing and there was another week of excellent performance.
Here are 10 candidates for girls basketball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Autumn Kind, Trinity Collegiate School
Kind scored 24 points in the Titans’ 57-51 overtime win over Northwood Academy.
Danielle Oliver, Greenwood
Oliver scored 29 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as the Eagles rolled to a 66-39 win over Easley.
JaNiya Cunningham, South Pointe
Cunningham had a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds in the undefeated Stallions’ 65-59 win over A.C. Flora.
Leah Ross, Westminster Catawba
Ross led the way with 23 points in the Indians’ 53-29 win over York Prep. The senior guard also had 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists.
Chase Thomas, Blythewood
The 5-foot-8 junior forward/guard controlled the action with 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Bengals downed Westwood 61-50.
Tianah Hopper, Gaffney
Hopper, a 6-foot sophomore, scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the undefeated Indians’ 68-36 rout of Irmo.
Ni’Yonna Asbelle, Andrew Jackson
The 5-foot-11 junior guard scored 24 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocked shots as the Volunteers pounded Chesterfield 70-31.
Kalen Mayes, Denmark-Olar
The junior guard poured in 37 points in the Vikings’ 79-21 romp over North. In addition, Mayes had 5 steals and a pair of rebounds.
Kami Roach, Walhalla
Roach had 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists in the Razorbacks’ 57-35 win over Chapman.
Zimarika Moorer, Lake Marion
The 5-foot-9 junior forward/guard had 17 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals and 3 assists as the Gators dominated Calhoun County 62-12. Moorer had 12 points and 13 rebounds in a 52-25 pounding of Timberland.