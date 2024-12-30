High School

Vote: Who Should Be the South Carolina Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/2024)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Korbyn Lydia, Gaffney

Lydia scored 19 points as the undefeated Indians whipped Cross Creek 67-40. The 5-foot-7 junior also had 9 points and 2 assists in a 72-6 rout of East Gaston.

Makayla Moore, Dorman

Moore had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals in the Cavaliers’ 47-38 victory over Norcross (Ga.).

Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge

Maralit scored 16 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, had 6 assists and secured 5 steals in a 54-24 rout of Woodruff.

Logan Murray, Wilson

Wilson erupted for 33 points on 14-of-24 shooting as the Tigers held off A.C. Flora 63-57 in the third-place game of the Pepsi Classic. The 6-foot sophomore also had 8 rebounds.

Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe

The 5-foot-5 freshman led the way with 29 points as the undefeated Stallions walloped Evans (Ga.) 68-34. Lucas also had six steals.

Chase Thomas, Blythewood

Thomas dominated with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals in the Bengals’ 65-48 victory over Crestwood.

Skyla Tuthill, Ashley Ridge

The 5-foot-11 senior guard scored 28 points as the Swamp Foxes downed East Forsyth (N.C.) 51-41.

Celena Grant, North Augusta

Grant scored 17 points to lead the way as North Augusta beat Washington County 54-30 to win the Laney Christmas Tournament.

Lauren Willis, Military Magnet

Willis turned in a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Eagles pounded Carvers Bay 55-35. The 6-foot eighth grader also blocked three shots.

Kinady Marcengill, West-Oak

The 5-foot-8 freshman scored 27 points on 13-of-21 shooting as the Warriors rolled to an 87-39 rout of Greenville Tech. Marcengill also had 6 assists, 6 steals and 3 rebounds.

