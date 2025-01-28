Vote: Who Should Be The South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/27/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Clara Powell of Clover.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Michaela Fairwell, Dutch Fork
The UC-San Diego signee had 23 points, 7 steals and 5 assists in the Silver Foxes’ 85-39 rout of Irmo.
Braylin Mungo, Camden
Mungo, a sophomore guard, scored 22 points to along with 6 assists and 6 steals as the Bulldogs overwhelmed Richland Northeast 82-24.
Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan
The freshman guard impressed by averaging 26 points, 4 assists and 6 steals in the Raiders’ two wins.
Khalia Hartwell, Westside
Hartwell had a dominant double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds in a 50-38 win over T.L. Hanna.
Zara Leamon, Mauldin
Leamon turned in a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds as Mauldin downed T.L. Hanna 57-44.
Shiriah Harris, Gaffney
Harris scored 22 points and had 9 rebounds in a 68-24 rout of Boiling Springs. She also had 3 assists and 3 steals.
Tamia Watkins, Andrew Jackson
The 6-foot-2 senior forward/center scored 37 points on 18-of-23 shooting and had 13 rebounds in a 101-32 runaway win over Cheraw.
Rebecca Hammond, Pee Dee Academy
Hammond led the way with 26 points as Pee Dee rolled to a 52-32 victory over Dillon Christian.
JaNyia Cunningham, South Pointe
The 6-foot sophomore dominated once again with 22 points and 18 rebounds in the Stallions’ 60-55 win over A.C. Flora. She also had 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Stallions beat Ridge View 53-46.
Cameron Oliver, Greenwood
Oliver scored 18 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and had 6 assists in a 70-34 pounding of Easley. The 5-foot-5 junior guard had three steals, too.