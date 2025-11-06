South Dakota (SDHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 6, 2025
The 2025 South Dakota high school football are underway, with first round games played October 30.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the SDHSAA high school football playoffs.
The SDHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 6.
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Semifinals (11/07)
No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian vs. No. 5 West Central - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT
No. 2 Dell Rapids vs. No. 3 Lennox - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11AA Football Bracket
Semifinals (11/07)
No. 1 Yankton vs. No. 4 Sturgis Brown - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT
No. 2 Huron vs. No. 3 Riggs - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11AAA Football Bracket
Semifinals (11/07)
No. 1 Brandon Valley vs. No. 5 Harrisburg - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. CT
No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 3 Sioux Falls Jefferson - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. CT
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9A Football Bracket
Semifinals (11/07)
No. 1 Wall vs. No. 4 Philip - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. CT
No. 3 Alcester-Hudson vs. No. 7 Howard - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9AA Football Bracket
Semifinals (11/07)
No. 1 Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op vs. No. 5 Hamlin - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT
No. 2 Elkton/Lake Benton MN vs. No. 3 Parkston - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9B Football Bracket
Semifinals (11/07)
No. 1 St. Mary vs. No. 4 Faulkton - 11/07 at 3:00 p.m. CT
No. 2 Avon vs. No. 3 Colman-Egan - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) All-Nations 9A Football Bracket
Championship (11/07)
No. 1 Winnebago vs. No. 2 Todd County - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) All-Nations 9B Football Bracket
Semifinals (Completed 10/30)
No. 1 McLaughlin vs. No. 4 Marty Indian - 10/30 at 6:00 p.m. CT
No. 2 White River vs. No. 6 Tiospa Zina - 10/30 at 6:00 p.m. CT
