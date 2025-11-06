High School

South Dakota (SDHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 6, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 South Dakota high school football playoffs

CJ Vafiadis

Watertown quarterback attempts to elude an Aberdeen Central defender
Watertown quarterback attempts to elude an Aberdeen Central defender / Scott Waltman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 South Dakota high school football are underway, with first round games played October 30.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the SDHSAA high school football playoffs.

The SDHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 6.

South Dakota (SDHSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 7, 2025

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Semifinals (11/07)

No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian vs. No. 5 West Central - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT

No. 2 Dell Rapids vs. No. 3 Lennox - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11AA Football Bracket

Semifinals (11/07)

No. 1 Yankton vs. No. 4 Sturgis Brown - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT

No. 2 Huron vs. No. 3 Riggs - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 11AAA Football Bracket

Semifinals (11/07)

No. 1 Brandon Valley vs. No. 5 Harrisburg - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. CT

No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 3 Sioux Falls Jefferson - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. CT

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9A Football Bracket

Semifinals (11/07)

No. 1 Wall vs. No. 4 Philip - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. CT

No. 3 Alcester-Hudson vs. No. 7 Howard - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9AA Football Bracket

Semifinals (11/07)

No. 1 Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op vs. No. 5 Hamlin - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT

No. 2 Elkton/Lake Benton MN vs. No. 3 Parkston - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) Class 9B Football Bracket

Semifinals (11/07)

No. 1 St. Mary vs. No. 4 Faulkton - 11/07 at 3:00 p.m. CT

No. 2 Avon vs. No. 3 Colman-Egan - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) All-Nations 9A Football Bracket

Championship (11/07)

No. 1 Winnebago vs. No. 2 Todd County - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CT

2025 South Dakota (SDHSAA) All-Nations 9B Football Bracket

Semifinals (Completed 10/30)

No. 1 McLaughlin vs. No. 4 Marty Indian - 10/30 at 6:00 p.m. CT

No. 2 White River vs. No. 6 Tiospa Zina - 10/30 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/South Dakota