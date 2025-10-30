Memphis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 76 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area from Thursday, October 30, through Friday, October 31, including games with Tennessee's top teams. You can follow every game live on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Germantown taking on Southwind on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. Then, on Friday night, Memphis Central travels to take on undefeated Munford.
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 34 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, October 23, kicking off with Westwood taking on KIPP Collegiate. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Westwood (4-3) vs KIPP Collegiate (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Lausanne Collegiate (5-3) vs Northpoint Christian (7-2) - 7:00 PM
St. George's (6-3) vs Evangelical Christian (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Harding Academy (4-5) vs St. Benedict at Auburndale (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Lakeland Prep (4-5) vs Humboldt (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Ridgeway (1-8) vs Millington Central (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Kirby (6-3) vs Haywood (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Lexington (7-2) vs Dyer County (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Jackson South Side (5-4) vs Crockett County (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Fayette Ware (4-5) vs Craigmont (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Jackson North Side (5-4) vs Chester County (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Mitchell (5-4) vs Sheffield (1-8) - 7:00 PM
McNairy Central (3-6) vs Liberty Tech Magnet (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Business Academy (5-4) vs Trezevant (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Jackson Central Merry (4-5) vs Halls (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (5-4) vs Fairley (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest (4-5) vs Bluff City (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Summertown (4-5) vs Adamsville (6-3) - 7:00 PM
White Station (4-6) vs Whitehaven (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Southwind (9-0) vs Germantown (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Collierville (6-3) vs Houston (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Arlington (7-2) vs Bartlett (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Clarksdale (7-1) vs Rosa Fort (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Senatobia (8-1) vs Ripley (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Ashland (0-8) vs Byers (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Independence (4-4) vs Coahoma County (3-5) - 7:00 PM
New Albany (7-2) vs Corinth (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Biggersville (7-2) vs Thrasher (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Alcorn Central (2-7) vs Kossuth (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Baldwyn (8-1) vs Walnut (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Falkner (3-5) vs Potts Camp (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Lewisburg (2-6) vs Tupelo (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Bruce (6-3) vs Strayhorn (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Covington taking on Westview. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bolivar Central (4-5) vs Obion County (5-4) - 6:00 PM
Middleton (4-4) vs Oakhaven (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Booker T. Washington (0-8) vs Middle College (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Tipton-Rosemark Academy (4-5) vs Trinity Christian Academy (7-2) - 7:00 PM
First Assembly Christian (1-8) vs Fayette Academy (1-8) - 7:00 PM
Father Ryan (1-8) vs Christian Brothers (4-5) - 7:00 PM
Briarcrest Christian (6-3) vs Memphis University (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Memphis East (2-6) vs Melrose (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Central (6-2) vs Munford (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Hamilton (1-7) vs Wooddale (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Ripley (0-9) vs Dyersburg (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Covington (9-0) vs Westview (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Manassas (2-6) vs Kingsbury (1-8) - 7:00 PM
Raleigh-Egypt (1-6) vs Bolton (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Cordova (2-7) vs Franklin (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (2-7) vs Overton (3-6) - 7:00 PM
South Panola (5-3) vs Olive Branch (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Southaven (3-5) vs Horn Lake (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Lake Cormorant (6-2) vs Grenada (6-2) - 7:00 PM
M.S. Palmer (0-9) vs Charleston (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Izard County (1-7) vs Earle (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Caledonia (1-7) vs Lafayette (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Center Hill (4-4) vs Saltillo (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Booneville (4-5) vs South Pontotoc (1-8) - 7:00 PM
Catholic (2-6) vs Marion (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Forrest City (4-4) vs Heber Springs (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Cross County (6-2) vs Marked Tree (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Helena (4-4) vs Warren (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Manila (1-7) vs Rivercrest (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Palestine-Wheatley (5-3) vs Drew Central (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Wynne (3-5) vs Harding Academy (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Southside (7-1) vs Trumann (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Water Valley (7-2) vs East Union (1-8) - 7:00 PM
Walnut Ridge (5-3) vs Harrisburg (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Lee (0-7) vs McCrory (3-5) - 7:00 PM
DeSoto Central (6-3) vs Hernando (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Benton (6-2) vs West Memphis (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Barton (3-5) vs Lakeside (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Pocahontas (4-3) vs Blytheville (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Newport (6-2) vs Hoxie (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Piggott (0-8) vs Osceola (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Des Arc (5-3) vs East Poinsett County (7-1) - 7:00 PM
