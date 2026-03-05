South Florida vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, March 5
The South Florida Bulls can officially clinch sole possession of the American Conference regular season title tonight when they hit the road to take on the Memphis Tigers.
The Tigers have been stumbling of late, having lost six straight games, including losing to this South Florida team by a lopsided score of 87-66 back on February 19.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's rematch.
South Florida vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- South Florida -6.5 (-105)
- Memphis +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- South Florida -275
- Memphis +220
Total
- OVER 160.5 (-106)
- UNDER 160.5 (-114)
South Florida vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 5
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- South Florida Record: 21-8 (13-3 in American)
- Memphis Record: 12-17 (7-9 in American)
South Florida vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- South Florida is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in South Florida's last six games
- South Florida is 7-1 ATS in its last eight road games vs. Memphis
- Memphis is 0-6 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
South Florida vs. Memphis Key Player to Watch
- Izaiyah Nelson, F - South Florida Bulls
Izaiyah Nelson dominated Memphis in the first meeting between these two teams. Not only did he put up 17 points, but he dominated the glass, racking up 14 rebounds and four blocks. If Memphis can't find a way to match up with Nelson down low, we're going to see a similar result tonight.
South Florida vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
South Florida's front court completely dominated Memphis in the first game between these two teams. Isaiyah Nelson had 14 rebounds and four blocks, which shouldn't be surprising considering the Bulls rank 23rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 46.7% from two-point range. That makes all the difference in the world against a Memphis team that has one of the highest two-point shot rates in the country.
The Tigers' shooting has been terrible lately. Over their last three games, they have an eFG% of 42.9%. Overall, this season, they rank 298th in effective field goal percentage.
We're going to experience deja vu tonight. South Florida will win big.
Pick: South Florida -6.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
