Nashville Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 90 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area from Thursday, October 2, through Saturday, October 4. You can follow every game live on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Tennessee's top teams as undefeated Brentwood Academy takes on Memphis University School at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, Ensworth hosts Knoxville Catholic.
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Thursday, October 2, kicking off with Campbellsville taking on Monroe County at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Campbellsville (5-1) vs Monroe County (5-1) - 6:00 PM
Warren Central (3-3) vs Bowling Green (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Greenwood (4-2) vs Barren County (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Middle Tennessee Christian (4-1) vs Clay County (5-1) - 7:00 PM
East Nashville Magnet (1-4) vs Stratford (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Smyrna (3-3) vs Riverdale (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Oakland (6-0) vs Rockvale (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Kirkwood (5-1) vs LaVergne (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Clarksville (4-2) vs Siegel (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Blackman (5-1) vs Stewarts Creek (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Ravenwood taking on Independence at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Green County (4-2) vs Metcalfe County (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Trigg County (1-5) vs Fort Campbell (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Todd County Central (1-5) vs Crittenden County (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Somerset (5-1) vs Clinton County (0-6) - 6:00 PM
Mayfield (5-1) vs Caldwell County (5-1) - 6:00 PM
Russellville (1-5) vs Ballard Memorial (0-6) - 6:00 PM
Logan County (6-0) vs Paducah Tilghman (5-1) - 6:00 PM
McCracken County (2-4) vs Hopkinsville (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Franklin-Simpson (4-2) vs Calloway County (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Allen County-Scottsville (0-6) vs Warren East (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Christian County (1-4) vs South Pittsburg (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Lyman (0-5) vs Lake Howell (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Perry County (3-3) vs Wayne County (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Red Boiling Springs (0-6) vs Jo Byrns (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Liberty Tech Magnet (3-1) vs Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Gleason (2-4) vs South Fulton (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville (1-4) vs Huntland (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Moore County (1-4) vs Eagleville (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Dresden (4-2) vs McEwen (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Cornersville (3-3) vs Richland (4-2) - 7:00 PM
McKenzie (5-1) vs Collinwood (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Grace Christian Academy (6-0) vs Pope John Paul II (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Goodpasture Christian (5-1) vs Franklin Road Academy (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Battle Ground Academy (4-1) vs Davidson Academy (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Pickett County (0-5) vs Zion Christian Academy (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Lipscomb Academy (1-5) vs Father Ryan (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Donelson Christian Academy (4-2) vs Friendship Christian (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Knoxville Catholic (4-1) vs Ensworth (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarksville Academy (3-3) vs Ezell-Harding Christian (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Franklin Christian Academy (3-3) vs Mount Juliet Christian Academy (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Christ Presbyterian Academy (1-5) vs Montgomery Bell Academy (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Christian Community (5-2) vs Providence Christian Academy (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Memphis University (5-1) vs Brentwood Academy (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Academy (1-6) vs Marshall County (3-3) - 7:00 PM
White County (5-1) vs Warren County (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Upperman (4-2) vs Livingston Academy (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Macon County (5-1) vs Stone Memorial (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Springfield (5-1) vs Liberty Creek (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Greenbrier (1-5) vs White House (2-4) - 7:00 PM
DeKalb County (2-4) vs York Institute (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Central (1-5) vs Battle Creek (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Whites Creek (6-0) vs White House-Heritage (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Stewart County (0-6) vs Innovation Academy (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Watertown (4-2) vs Sequatchie County (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Grundy County (4-0) vs Monterey (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Lewis County (6-0) vs Scotts Hill (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-4) vs Creek Wood (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Jackson County (3-3) vs Trousdale County (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Riverside (1-5) vs Huntingdon (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Harpeth (2-4) vs Fairview (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Forrest (4-2) vs Community (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Tullahoma (4-2) vs Lincoln County (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Hickman County (2-4) vs Houston County (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Gordonsville (6-0) vs Westmoreland (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Waverly Central (5-0) vs Cheatham County Central (3-3) - 7:00 PM
East Hickman County (2-3) vs East Robertson (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Giles County (2-3) vs Cascade (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Cannon County (3-3) vs Smith County (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Maplewood (1-4) vs Kenwood (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Sycamore (4-2) vs Camden Central (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Adamsville (4-1) vs Mt. Pleasant (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Page (5-0) vs James Lawson High School (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Hunters Lane (0-6) vs Portland (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Nolensville (4-2) vs Hillsboro (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Henry County (2-4) vs Northeast (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Summit (1-5) vs Hendersonville (2-3) - 7:00 PM
West Creek (1-4) vs McGavock (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Wilson Central (6-1) vs Lebanon (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Independence (3-2) vs Ravenwood (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Glencliff (0-5) vs Green Hill (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Mount Juliet (1-4) vs Gallatin (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Central (2-3) vs Franklin County (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Maryville (5-1) vs Cookeville (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Franklin (1-5) vs Centennial (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Rossview (1-4) vs Cane Ridge (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Brentwood (3-3) vs Coffee County Central (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Beech (5-1) vs Station Camp (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Bartlett (2-4) vs Pearl-Cohn (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Overton (1-5) vs Antioch (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Nashville High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Nashville metro area on Saturday, October 4, with Spring Hill taking on Dickson County in the lone matchup. You can follow every game on our Nashville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Spring Hill (2-3) vs Dickson County (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.