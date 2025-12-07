Tennessee Crowns Six Football State Champions as Blowouts, Records and Dynasties Define Title Week
The state of Tennessee crowned six high school football state champions this week. Each of the title games featured some outstanding performances, as five of the six winners won decisively.
Here is a look back at the action.
Class 1A: South Pittsburg 42 McKenzie 14
Jamychal Buckner rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead SPHS to a 42-14 win over top-ranked McKenzie. The Pirates are now 4-0 all-time versus McKenzie. SPHS head coach Wes Stone is making. his case as the GOAT at SPHS. Since taking over in 2021, Stone has led SPHS to three class 1A titles, He joins his predecessor Vic Grider, as the only SPHS coaches to win three state championships .
Class 2A: Huntingdon 20 Marion County 7
Huntingdon’s power overwhelmed Marion’s tempo offense as the Mustangs brought home the gold ball for the first time since 2003.. Huntingdon QB Kenton Smith rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown as Huntingdon raced out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back, knocking off defending state champion Marion Co. 20-7. While Smith, the game’s MVP led the Mustangs offense, I would be remiss for not including an angry Mustangs defense who dominated the line of scrimmage and held a Marion Co. offense averaging 32.6 points per game to a single touchdown.
Class 3A: Westview 62 Gatlinburg Pittman 21
Sophomore QB Graham Simpson had a performance for the ages, finishing with 566 yards passing and 7 TDs. He also added a 26-yard scoring run giving him a hand in all eight WVHS TDs. Simpson did most of his damage in the first half, passing for 510 yards and six TDs through the first two quarters.
Class 4A: Alcoa 47 Pearl-Cohn 27
For the 11th straight year, Alcoa is a state champion. The Tornadoes raced out to an early lead and never looked back. Fourth year head coach Brian Nix won his fourth state title, improving his overall record to 54-4. Alcoa adds another championship trophy to an already enormous trophy case, capturing its 24th state title, the most of any program in Tennessee.
Class 5A: Page 21 Sevier County 14
Finally! After falling short in each of the last four years, Charles Rathbone and his Page Patriots are state champs. Page avenged last year's loss in the Blue Cross Bowl 5A title game vs Sevier County thanks to a teeth-gnashing defense that held Sevier County to its lowest point total in 29 games.
Class 6A: Oakland 62 Ravenwood 21
For the sixth time in 8 years, Oakland carries the banner in the state’s highest classification. The Patriots flexed their muscle early, jumping out to a double-digit lead just six minutes into the contest. Ole Miss signee Craig Tutt scored seven touchdowns, tying a 13-year-old record set by Jalen Hurd, the former Beech High star who went on to play for the University of Tennessee and briefly in the NFL, for most touchdowns in a TSSAA championship game. Over the last eight seasons Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy is 112-7 with six state titles.