The winter sports season in Arizona is nearly in the books, with only the 5A, 6A and Open Division basketball championships remaining.

Soccer has crowned new champions on both the boys and girls side, while small schools basketball crowned champions last week. Wrestling also has new state champions for 2026.

Below is a breakdown of the champions in each sport and division.

4A Basketball Conference Championships

Arcadia picked up its first championship in program history after the Titan knocked off top-ranked Deer Valley in the 4A Conference championship.

The Titans went 24-6 on the year, cruising through the regular season before getting knocked out of the Open Division play-in tournament to compete in the 4A Conference bracket.

Jacobi Thompson II led the way for Arcadia in the title game with 20 points.

57-51 Arcadia wins the 4A Chip. Jacobi Thompson II (MVP) with 20 points. @PrepHoopsAZ pic.twitter.com/pu4CUnpQnt — Gregg Rosenberg (@GreggRosenberg1) March 6, 2026

Mesquite girls continued to prove it is one of the top basketball programs in the state by capturing its second championship in program history, beating Paradise Honors in a nail biter, 39-38.

The Wildcats are perennial semifinal attendees, also advancing to multiple state titles under their one and only coach in program history, Candace Gonzales.

Mesquite competed for an Open title in year's past, as well as multiple 4A Conference championships. The first title for the Wildcats came in 2017.

39-38 Mesquite wins the 4A Chip led by Averi Mehlberg & Jensen Cowart. @PGHArizona @CedricCobb_ pic.twitter.com/VqKY0bHYPk — Gregg Rosenberg (@GreggRosenberg1) March 6, 2026

Copper State Championship

San Tan Charter took home the boys' Copper State Championship this season, the small schools equivilant of the Open Division.

The Roadrunners have been a powerhouse at the 2A level for years behind coach Kylie Crooms, and that was the case once again by taking down perennial power 3A Valley Christian, 53-43.

The Roadrunners finished the season 24-3, with two of those losses coming against out-of-state opponents and 6A Centennial.

Junior point guard Peyton Lubash led the way averaging 21.2 points per game this season. Senior Kristo Jackson was named game MVP after scoring 15 points and recording four rebounds.

San Tan Charter is the Copper division boys basketball state champion, ending Valley Cristian's four-year run of titles pic.twitter.com/2YgjOmHNMh — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) March 1, 2026

On the girls' side, Tuba City knocked off top-ranked Snowflake, 59-54, bringing the championship home to the Navajo Nation.

Freshman Layla Curtis was the difference maker all season, averaging 20.9 points per game for the 28-3 Warriors.

WARRIORS CLAIM THE COPPER CROWN 🏆

Final Score: Tuba City 59, Snowflake 54.

Layla Curtis gets the MVP. pic.twitter.com/O6BI25Jgcy — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren (@BuuVanNygren) March 1, 2026

3A Basketball Conference Championships

A delayed 3A Conference Championship on the boys' side didn't stop top-ranked Palo Verde Magnet from claiming its first championship in program history.

The Titans fell short last season, losing in the title game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, but found redemption on March 5 against Coolidge, which received a restraining order from a judge against the AIA to play in the semifinals and advance to the title game.

Palo Verde finished the season 23-6 and was led by junior Rashad Ortiz with 19.6 points per game.

Palo Verde 2026 3A state championship pic.twitter.com/nKK9vLEojO — Andy Morales (@AZPreps365Andy) March 5, 2026

The Veterans Memorial Coliseum was jam-packed for the girls 2A Conference Championship game, as No. 2 Page met No. 1 Window Rock in front of 15,000 fans from Arizona's Indian Reservations.

In the end, it was the Sand Devils of Page that came away with their ninth championship in program history with a 32-30 win.

Tayla Franklin and Trece Tsingine each had nine points for Page in the defensive battle. Those two led the way all season averaging more than 10 points per game each.

Tayla Franklin and Page just won it’s 2nd 3A state title in 3 years 👀🔥💍💍 pic.twitter.com/Bdt22n3kYd — EVision (@EVision_AZ) March 3, 2026

2A Basketball Conference Championships

The Pima boys picked up their 12th state championship in program history Feb. 28, knocking off North Valley Christian Academy, 40-29.

The Roughriders finished the season 28-6, and most importantly took home the gold ball.

Keegan Corona had 16 points and 3 assists for Pima in the title game.

For the first time since 2008, the girls of St. Johns brought home the 2A Conference title. The second-ranked Redskins took down No. 4 Fountain Hills, 41-36, to claim the gold ball.

1A Basketball Conference Championships

The 1A basketball championships were dominated Joseph City on the girls' side, who beat Fort Thomas 66-34. On the boys' side, Fort Thomas got redemption after knocking off St. David, 77-45.

Open Division Soccer Championships

Full time wasn't enough to crown champions in either boys' or girls' Open Division State Soccer Championship games.

No. 9 Sunrise Mountain pushed No. 3 Mica Mountain to overtime after ending in a 3-3 tie.

The Mustangs led comfortably by two goals as minutes ticked off the clock, but two straight Mica Mountain goals sent the game to overtime. But, that's where Malachi Huisman stepped up.

The Sunrise Mountain senior forward found a gap and scored the game winner.

Mica Mountain almost pulled off an incredible rally while trailing 3-1 in the final 60 seconds of regulation Monday night in the Open final. But Sunrise Mountain regained control to win 4-3 in overtime. Highlights: pic.twitter.com/rARjPWVsCf — Jose E. Garcia (@AZPreps365Jose) March 3, 2026

In similar fashion, the girls' Open Division Soccer State Championship came down to penalty kicks between No. 5 Xavier and No. 2 Casteel.

The two powerhouse programs were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, and remained in that position at the end of overtime. Landri Steenhard scored the final penalty kick to bring the championship home to Casteel.

FINAL: Casteel 1, Xavier 1



Casteel wins the Open state championship 5-4 on penalty kicks, avenges last year’s loss. First Open title for Casteel.



Landri Steenhard with the winner.



Dynasty no more: Casteel ends Xavier’s run of 5 consecutive AIA state titles.@azc_preps pic.twitter.com/togzYdAtRZ — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) March 3, 2026

Other Soccer Champions Crowned

6A Boys: No. 1 Liberty def. No. 6 San Luis - 2-1 (OT)

6A Girls: No. 2 Perry def. No. 1 Pinnacle - 3-2

5A Boys: No. 1 Arizona College Prep def. No. 10 Betty Fairfax - 2-1 (OT)

5A Girls: No. 5 Notre Dame def. No. 3 Arizona College Prep - 1-0

4A Boys: No. 1 ALA Gilbert North def. No. 6 Ironwood Ridge - 2-0

4A Girls: No. 2 Salpointe Catholic def. No. 1 Crismon 0-0 (5-4 PK)

3A Boys: No. 1 Gilbert Christian def. No. 2 Yuma Catholic - 2-1

3A Girls: No. 1 Northwest Christian def No. 2 Gilbert Christian - 2-1 (OT)

2A Boys: No. 1 Trivium Prep def. No 6 Glendale Prep - 2-1

2A Girls: No. 1 Phoenix Country Day def. No. 2 Glendale Prep - 1-1 (4-3 PK)

Boys State Wrestling Team Champions

Division I - Sunnyside

Division II - Canyon View

Division III - Sahuarita

Division IV - Morenci

Girls State Wrestling Team Champions

Division I - Sunnyside

Division II - Crismon