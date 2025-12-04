Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - December 4-6, 2025
There are 9 games scheduled across Tennessee from Thursday, December 4, through Saturday, December 6, including final round matchups that featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee in their last game of the season inlcuding a battle of two undefeated opponents, Ravenwood taking on Oakland in the Class 6A final.
Earlier, on Friday, Page faces off against Sevier County as they battle for the Class 5A title.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - December 4-6
With several high-tier matchups, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into the final round matchups.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6
There is only one game scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Saturday, December 6 highlighted by Ravenwood taking on Oakland. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There is only one game scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, December 5, highlighted by Page taking on Sevier County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6
There is only one game scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Saturday, December 6, highlighted by Pearl-Cohn taking on Alcoa. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There is only one game scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, December 5, highlighted by Westview taking on Gatlinburg-Pittman. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6
There is only one game scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Saturday, December 6, highlighted by Huntingdon taking on Marion County. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Thursday, December 4
There is only one game scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Thursday, December 4, highlighted by Baylor taking on Brentwood Academy. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There is only one game across Class 1A on Friday, December 5, kicking off with McKenzie taking on South Pittsburg. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
