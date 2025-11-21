High School

Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - November 21, 2025

Get TSSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Tennessee high school football season continues on into the quarterfinal round of the playoffs on November 21

Robin Erickson

McCallie faces off against Baylor in the semifinals of the Class 2-AAA bracket on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
McCallie faces off against Baylor in the semifinals of the Class 2-AAA bracket on Friday at 7:00 p.m. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 30 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, November 21, including crucial playoff games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee, as Maryville takes on Blackman in what should be an exciting Class 6A quarterfinal matchup. Meanwhile, McCallie faces off against Baylor in the semifinals of the Class 2-AAA bracket.

Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21

With several high-tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into the quarterfinal weekend of playoff action.

TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Oakland taking on Green Hill. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 6A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Beech taking on Page. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 5A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Anderson County taking on Greeneville. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 4A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Covington taking on Dyersburg. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 3A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, November 21, highlighted by East Robertson taking on Huntingdon. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 2A scoreboard

TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are two games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, November 21, highlighted by McCallie taking on Baylor. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 2-AAA scoreboard

TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are four games across Class 1A on Friday, November 21, kicking off with Middle College taking on Fayetteville. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full TSSAA Class 1A scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Tennessee