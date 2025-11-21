Tennessee High School Football Schedule & Scores (TSSAA) - November 21, 2025
There are 30 games scheduled across Tennessee on Friday, November 21, including crucial playoff games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of the best teams in Tennessee, as Maryville takes on Blackman in what should be an exciting Class 6A quarterfinal matchup. Meanwhile, McCallie faces off against Baylor in the semifinals of the Class 2-AAA bracket.
Tennessee High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21
With several high-tier matchups, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Tennessee high school football continues into the quarterfinal weekend of playoff action.
TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four games scheduled in Class 6A TSSAA action on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Oakland taking on Green Hill. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four games scheduled in Class 5A TSSAA action on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Beech taking on Page. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four games scheduled in Class 4A TSSAA action on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Anderson County taking on Greeneville. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four games scheduled across Class 3A Tennessee football on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Covington taking on Dyersburg. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four games scheduled across Class 2A Tennessee high school football on Friday, November 21, highlighted by East Robertson taking on Huntingdon. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are two games scheduled across Tennessee Class 2-AAA football on Friday, November 21, highlighted by McCallie taking on Baylor. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 2-AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four games across Class 1A on Friday, November 21, kicking off with Middle College taking on Fayetteville. You can follow every game live on our TSSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
