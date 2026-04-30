TSSAA Slaps Volunteer High Football with Probation After Finding Recruiting, Practice Violations

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has placed Volunteer High School’s football program on probation following an investigation into recruiting and offseason practice violations, according to a letter obtained by WJHL in Tennessee.

TSSAA Executive Director Mark Reeves said the organization reviewed allegations that Volunteer violated both its sports calendar and recruiting bylaws. The investigation found multiple infractions tied to impermissible offseason workouts and contact with a student-athlete from another school.

Violations Detailed in Investigation

According to the TSSAA, Volunteer conducted organized activities involving more than six players on at least three occasions outside the allowable 10-day offseason practice window. Those sessions met the definition of practice under TSSAA rules and were not permitted.

The investigation also determined that a student connected to Volunteer’s program invited a Cherokee High School player to a “Sunday training” session. The Cherokee student and his father later met with Volunteer head coach Jeremy Wagner at the school’s field house.

During that visit, the student participated in organized football activities for 30 to 40 minutes — another violation, as TSSAA rules prohibit students not enrolled at a school from taking part in practices.

Additionally, Reeves’ letter states that Wagner contacted at least one college program on behalf of the Cherokee student during the visit, further raising concerns about improper recruiting involvement.

TSSAA bylaws define recruiting as using influence to secure or retain a student for athletic purposes. The organization concluded those guidelines were not followed in this case.

Penalties Issued

As a result of the violations, Volunteer’s football program faces several penalties:

No additional offseason practice opportunities during the 2025-26 school year, beyond limited individual instruction for up to six players per day

A reduction to five offseason practice days within a 15-day period for the 2026-27 school year

Probation through the end of the 2027-28 school year, including a $1,000 fine ($500 per year)

Programs on probation remain eligible for postseason competition.

The TSSAA also ruled that the Cherokee student involved would be ineligible to play for Volunteer for 12 months if he enrolls at the school.

The School District's Response

According to WJHL's reporting, Hawkins County Schools Superintendent Matt Hixson said the district worked closely with the TSSAA throughout the investigation and supports the outcome.

The district is coordinating with school administrators and athletic staff to ensure compliance moving forward and to prevent similar issues, Hixson said in a statement.

More Severe Discipline Would Follow More Violations

Wagner, who just completed his first season as head coach, led Volunteer to a 7-4 record in 2025 after the program endured back-to-back winless seasons prior to his arrival.

The TSSAA warned that any additional violations could result in more severe disciplinary action.