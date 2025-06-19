High School

West High Names New Football Coach Amid Criminal Investigation Into Former Assistants

Barron Chandler takes over after two West High coaches face felony abuse charges; internal probe reveals "significant lack of oversight"

Gary Adornato

Former West High head coach Lamar Brown has been succeeded by Barron Chandler, one of his former assistants, as a result of a felony investigation into two other West coaches.
Former West High head coach Lamar Brown has been succeeded by Barron Chandler, one of his former assistants, as a result of a felony investigation into two other West coaches. / Randy Sartin/Special to the News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

West High Appoints New Football Coach Amid Abuse Scandal

West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee has promoted Barron Chandler to head football coach following the criminal charging of two former assistant coaches with serious abuse allegations. The decision, reported by Knox News, comes as the school and district work to restore trust and stability in a program rocked by misconduct.

Two Former Assistants Face Felony Charges

According to the Knox News report, former West assistant coaches Chad Antwan Brooks and Richard Scott Shaver have been charged with sexual battery as an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape. Though the incidents are unrelated, both involve student victims.

Brooks, who also served as an educational assistant, has been permanently removed from all school roles. Shaver, who was not employed within the school system but served as a coach with the team, will also not return.

Former Head Coach Removed from Football Role

While not criminally implicated, former head coach Lamar Brown — who also teaches at the school — will no longer coach and will be reassigned from West High, per internal emails reviewed by Knox News. He had been placed on leave in May by Knox County Schools, which conducted a broad investigation into the athletic program.

Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said, “My obligation is the safety of students. What has happened is inexcusable.”

Internal Investigation Uncovers Oversight Failures

The district's internal investigation extended beyond football, examining roles ranging from the athletic director to teaching assistants. It concluded that there was a “significant lack of oversight” in West High’s football program.

As a result:

  • • One additional educational assistant was fired

• Another teacher has been reassigned

• All West athletic staff will receive additional training over the next two years

• All coaching hires will now involve district-level review

These decisions aim to restore safety and accountability, Rysewyk said.

Chandler Tapped to Lead the Program Forward

West High Principal Ashley Speas emphasized stability in an email to families, expressing confidence in Coach Chandler, a former defensive coordinator.

“Coach Chandler’s experience has already been an invaluable asset to our team,” Speas wrote. “His commitment to West High School will serve us well this year.”

West Seeks Healing After Scandal

Despite the turmoil, Rysewyk expressed confidence in Principal Speas and Athletic Director Paul Romero to guide the school forward.

“This is not something we wanted to deal with, but it is something that we needed to deal with,” Rysewyk said. “And I think West is going to be good moving.”

The Knoxville Police Department’s investigation remains ongoing, while district leadership explores whether the new West High hiring oversight model should expand to other schools.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Tennessee