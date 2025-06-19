West High Names New Football Coach Amid Criminal Investigation Into Former Assistants
West High Appoints New Football Coach Amid Abuse Scandal
West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee has promoted Barron Chandler to head football coach following the criminal charging of two former assistant coaches with serious abuse allegations. The decision, reported by Knox News, comes as the school and district work to restore trust and stability in a program rocked by misconduct.
Two Former Assistants Face Felony Charges
According to the Knox News report, former West assistant coaches Chad Antwan Brooks and Richard Scott Shaver have been charged with sexual battery as an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape. Though the incidents are unrelated, both involve student victims.
Brooks, who also served as an educational assistant, has been permanently removed from all school roles. Shaver, who was not employed within the school system but served as a coach with the team, will also not return.
Former Head Coach Removed from Football Role
While not criminally implicated, former head coach Lamar Brown — who also teaches at the school — will no longer coach and will be reassigned from West High, per internal emails reviewed by Knox News. He had been placed on leave in May by Knox County Schools, which conducted a broad investigation into the athletic program.
Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said, “My obligation is the safety of students. What has happened is inexcusable.”
Internal Investigation Uncovers Oversight Failures
The district's internal investigation extended beyond football, examining roles ranging from the athletic director to teaching assistants. It concluded that there was a “significant lack of oversight” in West High’s football program.
As a result:
- • One additional educational assistant was fired
• Another teacher has been reassigned
• All West athletic staff will receive additional training over the next two years
• All coaching hires will now involve district-level review
These decisions aim to restore safety and accountability, Rysewyk said.
Chandler Tapped to Lead the Program Forward
West High Principal Ashley Speas emphasized stability in an email to families, expressing confidence in Coach Chandler, a former defensive coordinator.
“Coach Chandler’s experience has already been an invaluable asset to our team,” Speas wrote. “His commitment to West High School will serve us well this year.”
West Seeks Healing After Scandal
Despite the turmoil, Rysewyk expressed confidence in Principal Speas and Athletic Director Paul Romero to guide the school forward.
“This is not something we wanted to deal with, but it is something that we needed to deal with,” Rysewyk said. “And I think West is going to be good moving.”
The Knoxville Police Department’s investigation remains ongoing, while district leadership explores whether the new West High hiring oversight model should expand to other schools.