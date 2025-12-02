5-Star Nashville Christian Quarterback, Jared Curtis Denies Commitment Flip
For several weeks there has speculation that 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis out of Nashville Christian in Tennessee was going to flip his college commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt. On Tuesday that speculation heated up when several national media outlets reported that Curtis had made the flip.
Even Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported, on Monday, that Curtis was headed to the Commadores.
Reports may turn out to be true, eventually, but for now Curtis has said stop the presses. On his Twitter page, Tuesday, afternoon, Curtis said, "Don’t know where all this is coming from. Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted."
The success of Jared Curtis at Nashville Christian
Curtis has had an eye-popping career so far at Nashville Christian, passing for 9,330 yards and 120 touchdowns, while completing 62% of his throws. He has added 1,661 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns. Curtis has earned numerous honors in high school such as Mr. Football and Tennessee Gatorade Football Player of the Year and has been terrific since his freshman year in high school.
Strong Attributes of Jared Curtis
Curtis has proven to be a complete signal caller out of the 2026 class. He has an elite arm and is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in America. His ability to extend plays outside of the pocket is what caught college coaches attention, while his elite decision making and accuracy have also turned heads. Curtis has also demonstrated tremendous leadership ability and already possesses college level size. He is the quarterback prototype every school in the Country desires.
Will the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Curtis pick Vandy?. Will he land with his original commitment to Georgia? Or, will he surprise everyone and take his quarterback talents to somewhere complete different?
Who knows other than Jared Curtis?
For now, Curtis is focused on his high school team at Nashville Christian in Tennessee. They face University School for the Tennessee Division II Class A state title on Thursday.