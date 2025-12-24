2025 Texas High School Football All-Championship Team: Top Standouts from UIL finals at AT&T Stadium
Four days of football at AT&T Stadium presented a chance to see some of the best players in the state of Texas last week.
Ten state championships were awarded to 11-man football teams in Arlington, from Class 2A to 6A.
With those games, there were plenty of standouts on all three sides of the ball — offense, defense and special teams. Here’s the SB Live Texas/High School on SI All-Championship Team.
OFFENSE
SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto
He capped off a stellar postseason surge with 2 more touchdowns, giving him 21 in the 6 postseason wins for the Eagles. He had 125 yards on 24 carries.
X’Zavier Barnett, sr., Yoakum
The SMU signee put on a show in DFW. He ran 17 times for 193 yards and 5 touchdowns — most of any running back in this year’s finals in all 11-man classes.
Jaylen Bocard, sr., Galena Park North Shore
In the first half, he had probably the catch of the game in the Class 6A Division 1 final, but the replay turned the acrobatic play into an incompletion. In the second half, he had a touchdown in a 10-7 win against Duncanville. The offensive MVP had 4 catches for 79 yards, 30 yards after catch.
Casen Carney, sr, Muenster
The Hornets won another Class 2A Division 2 title behind the quarterback. He ran for 79 yards and a TD and was 9 for 10 passing for 162 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win against Shiner. On Monday, he picked up his first two college offers: Nelson University and McPherson College.
Kwalin Dugas, jr., West Orange-Stark
Late in the game, he threw three touchdown passes — two to Michael Turner III — in the Class 4A Division 2 finals. He was 5 for 7 passing, so he made the most of his completions.
KJ Edwards, sr., Carthage
For the second year in a row, he was the championship game offensive MVP. He scored on an 87-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game. The Texas A&M signee had 12 carries for 153 yards and 2 scores.
Ethan Feaster, sr., DeSoto
The USC signee had a banner final game. He finished with 10 catches for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 targets. His 142 yards after catch were the most of any player across all classes.
Halston Haile, sr., Hamilton
In the Class 2A Division 1 finals, the running back had 22 carries for 93 yards and scored two of the Bulldogs’ three touchdowns in a 21-7 win. Just a year ago, he got hit so hard, his kidney split in half and his football career looked like it was over.
Hunter Haug, sr., Smithson Valley
Whenever the Rangers needed a big catch, Haug seemed to be the target for Smithson Valley. The Class 5A Division 1 MVP had 5 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Henderson, sr., Carthage
The Mississippi State signee had a touchdown in the Class 4A Division 2 win for Carthage. He finished with 4 catches for 126 yards, of which 46 were YAC.
Garrett Hess, sr., Muenster
The 6-foot-3 tight end had nearly a perfect day with 4 targets and 4 catches — three of which went for touchdowns. He finished with 107 yards and had TD catches of 10, 34 and 12 yards. The 34-yard score included some nasty stiff-arms to Shiner defenders.
Legend Howell, sr., DeSoto
He moved from Bishop Lynch to DeSoto last year and was a backup. He moved into the starting role and led the Eagles to a state championship. He was 19-for-25 passing for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Kaleb Maryland, sr., Galena Park North Shore
The first-year starter threw a touchdown pass in what was a slim 10-7 win over Duncanville. The Utah State signee was 12-for-20 passing for 154 yards.
Jace Morales, sr., Yoakum
How good was the quarterback? He ran for 197 yards on 20 carries and had a touchdown. He also had a 62-yard punt return for the Class 3A Division 1 champions. He picked up offers from Southeastern Oklahoma State, New Mexico Highlands and Texas-Permian Basin since the title game.
Reid Robertson, sr., Wall
The Hawks capped a perfect season with a close win against Newton. The wide receiver had 5 catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Of his 102 yards, 56 were yards after the catch.
Brady Slinkard, sr., Grandview
The wide receiver had four catches and three of them were for touchdowns, including a one-handed catch. He had five targets and finished with 22 yards receiving.
Jett Surratt, sr., Carthage
He guided the Bulldogs to a repeat Class 4A Division 2 title. The quarterback completed 20 of 28 passes for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Mikail Trotter, sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff
How impressive was one of his touchdown runs? Well, FOX showed a touchdown run where he broke multiple tackles on the way to the end zone in a win against Richmond Randle during the Cowboys-Chargers game on Sunday. Trotter had 11 carries for 143 yards and finished with 3 touchdowns.
Trenton Yancey, jr., Duncanville
He did a little bit of everything for the Panthers. He threw a 32-yard touchdown on his only pass, ran for 18 yards and had five catches for 72 yards. He also had 6 punts, two of which were downed inside the 20.
DEFENSE
Bret Bauman, sr., Hamilton
The inside linebacker tied for a team-high with 16 tackles and was named the Class 2A Division I defensive MVP.
Enoch “EJ” Bell, jr., Houston C.E. King
The defensive back led the Panthers with 13 tackles and had a blocked punt in the fourth quarter in the Class 6A Division 2 finals.
Hudson Butchee, sr., Stephenville
The linebacker notched 10 total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception as Stephenville blanked Kilgore, the first time Kilgore had been shut out since 2019. He was named the defensive MVP of the title game.
Marcel Dominguez, sr., Frisco Lone Star
According to Lone Star stats, he had 10 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sacks and 3 quarterback hurries in the Class 5A Division 1 finals.
Noriel Dominguez, sr., Richmond Randle
Nicknamed Pac-Man, the Houston area standout had 15 tackles in the Class 5A Division 2 championship game — about 30 minutes away from where he will play college football at TCU.
Tory Guillory, jr., Galena Park North Shore
The defensive back earned defensive MVP honors for the Mustangs. He had a first-quarter interception and finished with a team-high 10 tackles, including one for loss.
Colton Hornsby, sr., Smithson Valley
He put an exclamation point on a repeat title for the Rangers with a pick-6 for a 23-yard touchdown against Frisco Lone Star. The Class 5A Division 1 MVP had 11 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack,
Colby Jendrzey, sr., Yoakum
The middle linebacker had a team-high 15 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. The fumble recovery turned into a touchdown and a 31-7 lead at the time for the Bulldogs.
Ayden Marshall, sr., DeSoto
The defensive back had a full stat line in the Class 6A Division 2 finals. He had 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 quarterback hurries and a blocked punt. The latter turned into a touchdown and a 20-0 lead for the Eagles.
Easton Marwitz, fr., Hamilton
The linebacker piled up 16 total tackles, one for loss, with a forced fumble for the state champions.
David McGowan Jr., sr., Kilgore
The middle linebacker had 12 tackles for the Bulldogs in the Class 4A Division 1 championship game.
Za’Qwuan Nunn, sr., Galena Park North Shore
The nose tackle, a Louisiana Tech signee, was a force with a pair of sacks, 2 TFL, 8 tackles and 1 quarterback hurry in the Class 6A Division 1 championship game.
Zakarian “Zee” Pearley, sr., Carthage
The LB/DE tied for a team-high with 11 tackles and added 1.5 TFL for the state champions.
Jamarion Phillips, sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff
The Baylor signee earned defensive MVP honors in the finals after recording 13 tackles, 2.5 TFL and an interception. His last tackle led to a turnover on downs.
Damarion Ross, sr., DeSoto
The Class 6A Division 2 defensive MVP made a big play in the first half, not only snaring an interception near the goal line but turning it into a pick-6. His 94-yard return kept C.E. King from trimming the deficit down to two scores.
Gavin Sissons, sr., Wall
The linebacker was named the Class 3A Division 2 Defensive MVP when he had 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 1/2 a sack and 1 blocked punt, which led to a touchdown return.
Rhett Walterscheid, sr., Muenster
The Class 2A Division 2 finals MVP, he had 8 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack and 2 QB hurries for the Hornets.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Trent Amaya, sr., Smithson Valley
A kicker/punter had a pair of field goals — 35 yards and 27 yards — and averaged 40.2 yards per punt. He had a long of 44 and 3 of his 4 punts were down inside the 20.
Jacob Braden, sr., Wall
The linebacker had a team-high 14 tackles and 1 TFL. His biggest impact was likely the onside kick recovery in a 25-24 win against Newton.
Daniel Cruz, sr., Galena Park North Shore
His 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter made the difference in the Class 6A Division 1 championship game, a 10-7 win over Duncanville.
Brighton DeVivo, sr., Stephenville
He had a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to account for the final points in the Class 4A Division 1 championship for the Jackets. He had 3 punts, averaging 45.3 yards per punt, a long of 55.
Levi King, sr., Wall
The senior, who also plays WR/CB, had an average of 47.5 yards per punt in the Class 3A Division 2 finals. He had a long of 67 yards and one punt downed inside the 20.
Dillon Mitchell, so., Houston C.E. King
He finished with 151 total yards in the Class 6A Division 2 final. He ran for 23 yards, had 49 yards receiving, but his 79-yard kickoff return showed his speed. Back in May, he ran 10.17 in the 100-meter dash, the world record for his age group. During the Victory Plus broadcast, the announcer compared his speed to Tyreek Hill.
Raul Vega, sr., Richmond Randle
In his first and only season playing high school football, he booted 2 field goals in a state championship game for the Lions.
Tylin Williams, sr., Carthage
Despite playing with a broken hand, he blocked a punt and picked it up and scored on a 9-yard touchdown. He also had 11 tackles and was named the defensive MVP of the game.
Landen Williams-Callis, jr., Richmond Randle
On offense, he had a 7-yard touchdown run late and racked up 121. His biggest showing came on a 100-yard kickoff return for the Lions.