Panini Senior Bowl to feature 17 Texas High School Football Standouts
The 2026 Panini Senior Bowl on Jan. 31 will feature 17 Texas high school football players this year.
The game kicks off at1:30 p.m. CT in Mobile, Alabama, pitting some of the top NFL Draft prospects playing on NFL Network. It is the second all-star game this week, following the East-West Shrine Bowl, which was held Tuesday in Frisco, Texas.
This game features a matchup between the National and American teams. Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Clint Hurtt will lead the National team, while New Orleans Saints assistant coach Joel Thomas will coach the American team.
Last year, the game produced 106 total picks, representing 40% of the entire NFL draft.
Here’s a look at the Texas prep players on the rosters
NATIONAL
No. 0 Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
He played football, basketball and was in track and field at Beaumont United. He was a two-time all-district pick, a runner-up in track and field in the long jump, and was part of the 5A basketball championship team. He was a 3-star recruit in football and became a two-time All-American and All-ACC pick.
No. 5 Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech
The Fort Bend Hightower product had 30 offers coming out of high school, before heading to Florida. In high school, he was a quarterback before moving to wide receiver and was the 10-5A-I Co-Offensive MVP in 2021. Was an All-Big 12 pick this year for the Red Raiders.
No. 7 Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll
The Woodlands College Park product has been all over social media this week with his catches in practice. Was a Division III All-American and second-team All-American by the Associated Press. Set single-season reception record (119) and career receiving yard record (2,599) for the Ohio school. You can’t find his 247Sports or Rivals recruiting profile. His story is wild. Just check out this tweet.
No. 12 Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor
A 4-star recruit from Lubbock Coronado, he left high school as the Gatorade Player of the Year. Finished in the top 15 all-time in three categories, including throwing for 11,302 yards. Threw for 4,509 yards and 58 TDs as a senior and went on to Mississippi State. Returned to Texas in 2023, going to Baylor. Was a second-team All-Big 12 pick this year. His cousin, Jarrett Stidham, played in the AFC Championship game last weekend for the Denver Broncos. Robertson’s dad, Stan, was a first-round pick by the Montreal Expos in 1990 — the same draft Chipper Jones went No. 1.
No. 16 Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Competed in track and field and football at Mesquite Horn, but didn’t have any stars coming out of high school. Had a handful of Division II offers, along with an SFA offer. Had 4 interceptions in 9 games as a senior for Horn in 2020.
No. 32 Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
He was a 4-star recruit coming out of Mesquite Poteet, ranked No. 13 by Rivals and No. 16 by ESPN among running backs. Ran for more than 3,700 yards for the Pirates. Started his college career at Oklahoma, before stops at Butler (Kansas) Community College, New Mexico State and ultimately Kentucky.
No. 34 Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
He was a big reason why Cedar Park was in the 2020 to Class 5A Division 1 title game. He finished with 90 catches for 1,226 yards and 14 TDs that season. A two-time all-district pick went to Baylor as a preferred walk-on. He was a second-team All-Big 12 pick this year.
No. 35 Josh Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
The Red Raiders standout was a machine in 2025, being the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, finishing 5th in the Heisman Trophy voting and winning four major awards. The Wichita Falls Rider product was the Chuck Bednarik Award Winner, Butkus Award Winner, Lombardi Trophy Winner and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Winner. Played basketball, baseball, football and did track and field at Rider High School, helping the Raiders reach the Class 5A Division II semifinals twice. Threw for 3,003 yards and 33 TDs and ran for 1,247 yards. Was a 3- or 4-star recruit at quarterback, but also played free safety in high school. Played mostly offense at Virginia before transferring to Texas Tech.
No. 78 Dametrious Crownover, OL, Texas A&M
He was a TE/DE at Grandview, earning all-district nods at both positions as a senior and was an all-district pick on defense as a junior. Helped the Zebras win the Class 3A Division 1 title in 2018. Started at right tackle for Texas A&M.
No. 82 Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU
He was the District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and the Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019 at Garland. Was a 4-star recruit and No. 26 wide receiver and No. 26 overall recruit in Texas. Selected for the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game. Started his career at TCU the year before going across the metroplex at SMU. Was a third-team All-ACC pick this year for the Mustangs.
AMERICAN
No. 6 Collin Wright, CB, Stanford
Played football, basketball and competed in track and field for Manvel, earning 7 letters between the three sports. He was the District 10-5A Division 1 defensive player of the year and was a three-time all-state pick, also playing for Houston St. Pius X in high school. Had 27 offers and ended up at Stanford and played there for four years.
No. 7 Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
He just wrapped up his junior year at Texas and declared for the NFL Draft. The former South Oak Cliff standout helped the Golden Bears win a pair of titles in 2021 and 2022 before going to the Forty Acres. Was ranked as high as No. 7 in the state as a senior in recruiting. Played three years on varsity and was a two-time all-state pick. Was a second-team SEC pick this year.
No. 10 Jaylen Green, QB, Arkansas
He’s been at Arkansas the past two years after starting his college career at Boise State. The Lewisville product was the AutoZone Liberty Bowl MVP in 2024. He was ranked in the top 25 in the country as a dual-threat quarterback by ESPN and 247Sports for his play with the Fighting Farmers. Threw for 2,000 yards each of his two seasons starting for Lewisville. Left school as the school’s record holder in the long jump.
No. 13 Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
The Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus product has been the MVP of two Bowl games for the Tigers — the Texas Bowl and ReliaQuest Bowl. In high school, he was the District 6-6A MVP and threw for more than 8,160 yards and 3 touchdowns. Was selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game. His dad, Doug, played for the Saints and has been a coach in the NFL. His younger brother, Colton, was the quarterback this season for Flower Mound Marcus.
No. 16 Michael Taaffee, S, Texas
The Austin Westlake standout was a first-team All-SEC pick this fall for the Longhorns. An all-state defensive back for the Chaparrals, he helped Westlake win the Class 6A Division 1 titles in 2019 and 2020, named the defensive MVP both years. Also played wide receiver and punted. Went from a walk-on at Texas to an All-American last year and was an All-Big 12 pick in 2023.
No. 60 Ethan Onianwa, OL, Ohio State
He was a three-year starter for Katy Cinco Ranch in both baseball and football. He was a 3-star recruit who had a dozen offers out of high school and stayed close to home by going to Rice. Played on both offensive and defensive lines. Played tackle for the Owls for 3 years before going to Ohio State this year,
No 72 James Brockermeyer, OL, Miami (Florida)
Brockermeyer was a TAPPS all-stater and an Under Armour All-American participant while at Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School. His dad, Blake, had a nine-year stint in the NFL with Carolina, Chicago and Denver and is now a CBS Sports Analyst. James, like is dad, is an offensive lineman as well. He’s started all 15 games this year for Miami as the center. James has played for Alabama (2021-23) and TCU (2024) — earning All-Big 12 honors last year.