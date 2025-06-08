3 Texas runners take home 1st-place finishes at Brooks PR track meet in Washington
Texas runners made some big noise at the 2025 Brooks PR Invitational held Sunday, June 8, at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington.
The headline was Cooper Lutkenhaus setting a new national record in the 800-meter run.
From Northwest High School in Justin, the junior ran 1:46.26, which broke a national record that had stood for the past 29 years.
Michael Granville from Bell Gardens, California, set the national record in 1996 with a time of 1:46.45.
Owen Powell from Mercer Island, Washington, was second with a time of 1:46.63, which is the No. 2 mark this year. Joseph Socarras of Belen Jesuit Prep School in Miami, Florida, was third (1:47.60) and is No. 3 this year in the U.S.
The mark for Lutkenhaus, a junior-to-be for the Texans, is also a new U18 record in addition to the high school record.
At the UIL state track meet, he set the state record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:47.04 to win the title. He was a runner-up in the 400.
He set a United States indoor 800-meter record with a time of 1:46.86 at the Milrose Games in February in New York City.
Other Texas runners did well as well.
The Maxwell sisters from Humble Atascocita, Mia and Mariah, went 1-2, respectively in the 100-meter dash.
Mia ran 11:04 to win and is the No. 2 time in the country this year, while Mariah’s time of 11.28 was No. 9 in the U.S. this spring.
According to Track & Field Gazette, Mia is the 3rd U.S. U20 athlete under 11.10 this year. Earlier this year, she ran 11.08 in the 100-meter at the UIL meet to set a new state record.
Taylor Nunez from Universal City placed third in the 100. High school teammate Sophia Bendet placed third in the 1-mile race, and her time of 4:41.82 was the No. 14 time in the U.S. this year.
Duncanville’s Brayden Williams ran 10.22 in the 100-meter dash to take home the title. Dillon Mitchell from Houston C.E. King took third in 10.314, just missing a runner-up finish as Ja’Neil Harris of High Point, N.C., ran 10.311.
Williams, a Georgia signee, set a U.S. wind-aided record earlier this season.
In the boys' 2-mile race, Southlake Carroll’s Caden Leonard took second at 8:50.22, the second fastest time in the United States this year. He came in second behind Juan Gonzalez of Fremont, Nebraska, who ran a new U.S. No. 1 time of 8:47.06.
Katy Mayde Creek’s Elijah Ferguson was the runner-up in the boys' 400 with a time of 46.64. The Texas Tech signee was just behind winner Jaelen Hunter of Anaheim, California, who ran 46.62.
Angel Brefo from Midlothian Heritage took third in the girls' 400-meter run with a time of 52.90.