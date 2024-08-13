4 Texas high school baseball stars playing in 2024 MLB HS All-American Game
The 2025 MLB Draft is just under a year away, but fans don't have to wait to see the nation's top prospects.
The High School All-American Game returns on Wednesday and will feature many of the nation's top high school talent. That includes several players with Texas high school baseball ties.
While Stillwater (Oklahoma) shortstop Ethan Holliday is the presumptive top prospect, several players played high school ball in the Lone Star State.
The game begins at 8:30 p.m. Central Time and will be broadcast live on MLB.com. It takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
Here are the four players in the showcase from Texas:
Luke Billings, Prosper High School
Position: Utility/RHP | Measurables: 6-2, 190
An SBLive all-state selection at catcher as a sophomore, Billings' stock has only continued to rise through a dominant high school career. He's also a right-handed pitcher and can play outfield — and has a powerful 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame and a strong command with a fastball that sits in the mid-90s. Once committed to Tennessee, Billings committed to Texas A&M on Aug. 5.
—
Kayson Cunningham, Johnson High School (San Antonio)
Position: Infield | Measurables: 5-9, 170
Cunningham, the top recruit in Texas, has had quite the summer. He committed to Texas in July, then was named MVP of Team USA's under-18 World Baseball Cup Americas Qualifier tournament — he played short stop and pulled in 12 RBI and two doubles on a .417 batting average in a winning effort. Bleacher Report projects Cunningham as the No. 16 overall pick next summer. Led Johnson to the 6A state semifinals.
—
Jack McKernan, Ridge Point High School (Missouri City)
Position: LHP | Measurables: 6-1, 185
Texas commit is a Team USA three-timer and devastating left-handed pitcher. Alongside junior Oklahoma-committed righty Mason Murphy, he's a part of one of the state's top high school pitching duos. Led Ridge Point to a 25-9-1 season that ended in the 6A area playoff round.
—
Minjae Seo, RHP, Hebron High School (Carrollton)
Position: RHP | Measurables: 6-1, 175
One-time Vanderbilt and now-Florida commit is one of the nation's top pitching prospects. The Seoul, South Korea native turned in 40 strikeouts across 6A District 6 play in the spring as a junior, helping Hebron to a district title and 6A area round playoff appearance. His mid-90s fastball and effective off-speed pitches separate him as a prospect.
