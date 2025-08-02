Army Values, Gridiron Gains: Fort Hood Soldiers Train DeSoto Football
In the sweltering Texas heat, the air hung heavy with the usual sounds of high school football practice. But on this particular July 30, at DeSoto Eagles Stadium, a different voice cut through the clamor.
It wasn't a coach from the DeSoto Eagles, but a soldier from Fort Hood, who paused the entire team to address a player who had just used profanity towards a teammate. The moment was a stark illustration of the unique team-building session underway, one where the discipline of the U.S. Army met the ambition of a championship-aspiring football squad.
Soldiers from Fort Hood's III Armored Corps conducted the specialized training, aiming to embed core Army values into the minds and actions of the student-athletes. The session wasn't about X's and O's, but rather fostering communication, trust, and leadership through collaborative exercises and problem-solving scenarios designed to mimic the pressures of both the battlefield and the football field.
"This is more than just physical training - it’s about mindset, commitment and character,” DeSoto coach Claude Mathis told Maj. Brian Harris in a story published by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). “The Army values mirror what we instill in our athletes every day. This experience gives them an opportunity to grow as leaders, teammates and individuals. It’s exactly the kind of development we strive for in DeSoto ISD.”
Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Betts, a public affairs operations noncommissioned officer with the III Armored Corps and the orchestrator of the training, emphasized the urgency for the team to coalesce.
“As we were preparing for this session, I calculated that there are 148 days until the state championship game,” Betts told DVIDS. “That became a theme for today’s activities because these young men have only a few short months to truly come together if they want to play in that game.”
The day began with fundamental Soldier tasks, including proper formation, with every player error becoming a hands-on lesson in attention to detail and the importance of teamwork.
“The point of this isn’t to just yell at the players or make them feel bad about making a mistake,” Betts explained. “It’s about teaching them that attention to detail and teamwork aren’t just words. At the end of the day, just like we can’t be successful on a battlefield without these things, they can’t run a successful offense or defense without them either.”
That philosophy culminated in the moment Betts addressed the player’s use of profanity. He calmly, but firmly, explained to the entire team that such behavior undermines the very foundation of a successful unit.
“This isn’t an act. All this matters to me,” Betts stated. “If we can come out here and help even one of these young men pause for a second to think about how he can be a better player, student or son, then I can really feel like we did something good.”
The DeSoto coaching staff felt the lessons learned that day carried weight for the young men in the program.
“Whether our students are leading on the football field, performing in the arts or excelling in academics, experiences like this help shape their character and future,” Mathis said. “We’re proud to partner with the U.S. Army to bring this level of training and exposure to our young men.”
This recent session was a precursor to a much larger initiative: the U.S. Army Basic Training Experience (USABTE), scheduled for March 25-26, 2026, at Fort Hood. This event is expected to draw over 4,000 student-athletes from across Texas, offering them an immersive dive into the challenges and collaborative spirit of Army Basic Combat Training. Notably, the 2026 USABTE will be the first time the program is open to high schools statewide.
“The USABTE has become a cornerstone of how Fort Hood connects with the communities we serve,” Betts said. “We aim to showcase the discipline, teamwork and leadership skills developed in the Army, and to inspire the next generation.”
In conjunction with the USABTE, Fort Hood and the III Armored Corps will also host a Career Expo from March 25-27, 2026. This expo will offer thousands of high school students the chance to explore diverse Army career paths, engage directly with soldiers, and experience military equipment firsthand, including the formidable Abrams Main Battle Tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle.