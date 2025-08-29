High School

Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-30, 2025

Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season kicks off on Thursday, August 28

Ben Dagg

Austin Vandegrift recovers the ball during the 6A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Southlake Carroll on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Austin Vandegrift recovers the ball during the 6A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Southlake Carroll on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 57 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, August 28, Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including the Vandegrift Vipers hosting Dripping Springs who both look to start their seasons on a high note.

Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025

There are 11 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, August 28, including Round Rock vs Shoemaker. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard

McNeil (0-0) vs Weiss (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Pflugerville (0-0) vs Leander (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Anderson (0-0) vs McCallum (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Del Valle (0-0) vs Cedar Creek (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Round Rock Westwood (0-0) vs Midway (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Round Rock (0-0) vs Shoemaker (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Stony Point (0-0) vs East View (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Killeen (0-0) vs Vista Ridge (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Elgin (0-0) vs Hays (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Marble Falls (0-0) vs Crockett (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Eastside Memorial (0-0) vs Austin Navarro (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

There are 45 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard

New Braunfels Christian Academy (0-0) vs Snook (0-0) at 5:00 PM

La Pryor (0-0) vs Burton (0-0) at 5:00 PM

D'Hanis (0-0) vs Harper (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Johnson City LBJ (0-0) vs Granger (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Bosqueville (0-0) vs Bartlett (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Thrall (0-0) vs Thorndale (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Mason (0-0) vs Wall (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Brady (0-0) vs Young Men's Leadership Academy (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Luling (0-0) vs Nixon-Smiley (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Lytle (0-0) vs Llano (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Hondo (0-0) vs Blanco (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Rosebud-Lott (0-0) vs Florence (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Regents (0-0) vs Lorena (0-0) at 5:00 PM

La Grange (0-0) vs Cameron Yoe (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Lampasas (0-0) vs Fredericksburg (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Wimberley (0-0) vs Canyon Lake (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Austin Achieve (0-0) vs New Braunfels Christian Academy (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Pflugerville Connally (0-0) vs Rouse (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Georgetown (0-0) vs Victoria East (0-0) at 5:00 PM

El Paso (0-0) vs Austin (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Belton (0-0) vs Hendrickson (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Victoria West (0-0) vs Lockhart (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Martin (0-0) vs Lake Travis (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Madison (0-0) vs New Braunfels (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Del Rio (0-0) vs Tivy (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Roosevelt (0-0) vs Smithson Valley (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Hutto (0-0) vs San Marcos (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Harker Heights (0-0) vs Cedar Park (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Dripping Springs (0-0) vs Vandegrift (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Alvin (0-0) vs Bastrop (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Westlake (0-0) vs Prosper (0-0) at 5:00 PM

Louise (0-0) vs Flatonia (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Sacred Heart (0-0) vs Schulenburg (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Lexington (0-0) vs Marlin (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Boling (0-0) vs Weimar (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Rockdale (0-0) vs Smithville (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Burnet (0-0) vs Lago Vista (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Jarrell (0-0) vs Giddings (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Taylor (0-0) vs Gatesville (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Houston (0-0) vs LBJ Austin (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Lehman (0-0) vs Chaparral (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Steele (0-0) vs Liberty Hill (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Manor (0-0) vs Bowie (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Austin (0-0) vs Canyon (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Akins (0-0) vs Travis (0-0) at 5:30 PM

Austin High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30, 2025

There is 1 game scheduled across the Austin metro area on Saturday. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Texas