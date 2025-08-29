Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-30, 2025
Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season kicks off on Thursday, August 28
There are 57 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, August 28, Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including the Vandegrift Vipers hosting Dripping Springs who both look to start their seasons on a high note.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, August 28, including Round Rock vs Shoemaker. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
McNeil (0-0) vs Weiss (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Pflugerville (0-0) vs Leander (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Anderson (0-0) vs McCallum (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Del Valle (0-0) vs Cedar Creek (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Round Rock Westwood (0-0) vs Midway (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Round Rock (0-0) vs Shoemaker (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Stony Point (0-0) vs East View (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Killeen (0-0) vs Vista Ridge (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Elgin (0-0) vs Hays (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Marble Falls (0-0) vs Crockett (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Eastside Memorial (0-0) vs Austin Navarro (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
New Braunfels Christian Academy (0-0) vs Snook (0-0) at 5:00 PM
La Pryor (0-0) vs Burton (0-0) at 5:00 PM
D'Hanis (0-0) vs Harper (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Johnson City LBJ (0-0) vs Granger (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Bosqueville (0-0) vs Bartlett (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Thrall (0-0) vs Thorndale (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Mason (0-0) vs Wall (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Brady (0-0) vs Young Men's Leadership Academy (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Luling (0-0) vs Nixon-Smiley (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lytle (0-0) vs Llano (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Hondo (0-0) vs Blanco (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Rosebud-Lott (0-0) vs Florence (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Regents (0-0) vs Lorena (0-0) at 5:00 PM
La Grange (0-0) vs Cameron Yoe (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Lampasas (0-0) vs Fredericksburg (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Wimberley (0-0) vs Canyon Lake (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Austin Achieve (0-0) vs New Braunfels Christian Academy (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Pflugerville Connally (0-0) vs Rouse (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Georgetown (0-0) vs Victoria East (0-0) at 5:00 PM
El Paso (0-0) vs Austin (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Belton (0-0) vs Hendrickson (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Victoria West (0-0) vs Lockhart (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Martin (0-0) vs Lake Travis (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Madison (0-0) vs New Braunfels (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Del Rio (0-0) vs Tivy (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Roosevelt (0-0) vs Smithson Valley (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Hutto (0-0) vs San Marcos (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Harker Heights (0-0) vs Cedar Park (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Dripping Springs (0-0) vs Vandegrift (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Alvin (0-0) vs Bastrop (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Westlake (0-0) vs Prosper (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Louise (0-0) vs Flatonia (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Sacred Heart (0-0) vs Schulenburg (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Lexington (0-0) vs Marlin (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Boling (0-0) vs Weimar (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Rockdale (0-0) vs Smithville (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Burnet (0-0) vs Lago Vista (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Jarrell (0-0) vs Giddings (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Taylor (0-0) vs Gatesville (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Houston (0-0) vs LBJ Austin (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Lehman (0-0) vs Chaparral (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Steele (0-0) vs Liberty Hill (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Manor (0-0) vs Bowie (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Austin (0-0) vs Canyon (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Akins (0-0) vs Travis (0-0) at 5:30 PM
Austin High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30, 2025
There is 1 game scheduled across the Austin metro area on Saturday. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
