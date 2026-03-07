Former SEC QB Hired To Guide Texas High School Football Program

A native Texan who won a state title in Arkansas is returning to the Lone Star State.

Rockwall-Heath has hired Casey Dick to be the head football coach and athletic coordinator after being the Fayetteville, Arkansas, football coach since 2019.

Dick was 55-25 at the helm of the Bulldogs and twice guided them to the 7A finals. Fayetteville won the crown in 2023.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained a letter that Dick sent to faculty and staff at Fayetteville.

“This decision has not been an easy one,” Dick wrote in the letter. “The time I have spent here has been among the most meaningful of my career and my life. What we have built together goes far beyond wins and losses. It is about relationships, growth, resilience, and pride.”

Fayetteville Athletic Director Steve Janski thanked Dick for his time as the coach in a social media post.

Dick takes over a Rockwall-Heath team that was 8-4 this year and lost to Class 6A Division 1 runner-up Duncanville in the area game.

What’s happening?

Dick replaces Rodney Webb, who announced his retirement in early February.

Webb compiled a career head coaching record of 187-95. He had been at Rockwall-Heath the past three seasons, going 21-13.

He led four different programs to the regional finals and guided three teams to the state semifinals.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Webb also coached at Ruidoso, New Mexico, before coaching in Texas at Royse City, Mesquite Horn, Rockwall and Denton Guyer. At the latter stop, he reached the 2021 state finals.

Playing resume

He was a dual-threat quarterback at Allen High School and played at Arkansas from 2005 to 2008, under coaches Houston Nutt and later Bobby Petrino.

Dick ranked in the top five in most Arkansas passing categories, including completions (473), yards (5,856) and touchdowns (47) when he left. In his last game, he came off the bench and threw a touchdown with 21 seconds left to lift Arkansas over No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge.

He became the first quarterback in Arkansas history to throw for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games.

His tenure in Arkansas came during an era where the Razorbacks featured two standout running backs, Darren McFadden and Felix Jones.

Coaching career

The Rockwall-Heath job is Dick’s third as a head coach. Before his tenure in Fayetteville, Dick was the head coach of the Van Buren Pointers in Van Buren, Arkansas.

He has also served as the offensive coordinator at Bentonville West High School in Bentonville, Arkansas, as well as for one year at Lakeside Junior High in Springdale, Arkansas.

Dick has also coached in Texas before. He was at Trophy Club Byron Nelson in Trophy Club, Texas. He was the Bobcats’ quarterback coach and passing game coordinator.