Azle Hires Anna's Offensive Coordinator As Next Head Football Coach
Wilson Rigg has been named the Head Football Coach at Azle High School.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area schools announced the move on Jan. 20, hiring the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator from Anna.
“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve at Azle ISD,” Rigg said. “This is a wonderful community with a strong tradition, and I am excited for my family and I to become a part of it. My goal is to help develop young men into strong leaders while competing at a championship level.”
Rigg will replace Devon Dorris, who stepped down in November after 23 years coaching and 16 years as the Hornets’ head football coach. Since his resignation, Dorris was hired as the athletic director of Wichita Falls ISD.
Azle went 2-8 last year, but was 7-4 in 2024. The Hornets had winning records in five of the past eight years.
The New Guy
Riggs had been with Anna since 2021, having seen the team win more than 10 games three times during that span. The Coyotes won the Class 4A Division I championship in 2023.
The last two years, Anna has been in Class 5A Division II and has been 19-7 in that span with a pair of regional semifinal berths.
Rigg’s coaching stops also include time at Lubbock Coronado and Midland Legacy (Lee) and Augustana College, a Division II program. He was the defensive line coach at Augustana in 2015 before heading to Texas.
After coaching at Midland Lee, he joined Seth Parr’s staff at Lubbock Coronado. He then followed Parr to Anna.
According to the Azle press release, Rigg helped orchestrate some of the top offenses in the nation, coached a Gatorade Player of the Year, helped develop dozens of student-athletes who went on to play collegiate football and was a member of District Coaching Staffs of the Year on four separate occasions.
The background
Rigg played high school football at Palmyra, a small town in Northeast Missouri.
According to a story in the Quincy Whig-Herald, the All-Clarence Cannon Conference offensive lineman turned down an offer to play at Virginia Military Institute to become a preferred walk-on for the Missouri Tigers.
Rigg, an all-state player as well, was on the Missouri roster in 2010 and 2011 and was part of a Big 12 North championship.
He left Columbia, transferring to Lindenwood University in St. Charles and finally to Culver-Stockton College. He was a three-year letter winner and an academic All-American at the Canton, Missouri, school.