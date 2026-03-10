Prolific Prep and McDonald’s All-American Star Announces College Commitment

Caleb Holt, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior shooting guard from Prolific Prep, has officially announced his college commitment. The versatile wing will take his talents to the University of Arizona to play under head coach Tommy Lloyd. This is a significant addition for the Wildcats, getting a McDonald's All-American who makes an impact all 94 feet.

Holt comes into college basketball with tremendous hype, as he’s ranked as the No. 4 player in the nation by 247Sports and held offers from nearly every elite program in the country. Powerhouses like Kentucky, Baylor, Duke, North Carolina, and Alabama were all in the mix for the nationally recruited guard, but Holt ultimately chose Arizona as the place to continue his career.

A High School Basketball Star

As a sophomore in 2023, Hoplt won the Alabama Mr. Basketball award, averaging 20.2 points per game and 9.5 rebounds. He also received the Max Preps and Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Alabama and led Holt High School to the state title.

In 2024, Holt transferred to Grayson High School (Loganville, GA), where he led them to the 6A semifinal, where they eventually lost to Wheeler. Averaging 18.2 points per game and 8.7 rebounds, Holt racked up morwe accolades by winning by being named a Junior All-American.

This season for Prolific Prep, Holt is once again making his game shine on the hardwood. Prolific Prep is 34-3 this year and is arguably the best team in the EYBL.

Why Did Holt Pick Arizona?

In an interview with ESPN, Holt noted that his relationship with Lloyd when he coached him for the Tewam USA U19 team was a major factor in his recruitment. Holt said, "(Lloyd) took me under his wing. He saw my potential. He put me in games and believed in me and instilled a lot of confidence in me. Under pressure in the quarterfinals against Canada, the game was close and he did not blink at all; he stayed the same throughout the game. That showed me a lot about him."

The relationship that Tommy Lloyd has been building with Holt has paid dividends. Now Lloyd adds to his already solid class with one of the best players in the country.

Holt Joins a Small But Good Arizona Recruiting Class

The only commit for the Wildcats besides Holt is borderline five-star recruit Cameron Holmes. The 6-foot-6 small forward is ranked as the No. 29 player in the nation by 247Sports. Arizona now has the No. 27 overall class in 2027, and they have a chance to add even more star power.