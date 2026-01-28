Beyond the Playbook: The Split-Second Decision That Put a High School Coach in the Middle of a Life-Saving Rescue
A high school football coach and athletic director is being hailed for his efforts to save a mother and her three young sons from a frozen pond in North Texas.
While visiting a neighbor on Monday in Bonham, head football coach and AD John Ramsey heard cries for help coming from a nearby pond. With little thought, Ramsey sprinted to the scene to discover a mother struggling through broken ice to pull her three young sons—ages 6, 8 and 9—from the frozen waters.
A rope was tossed to the mother, who made it out safely. Sadly, all three children died.
Ramsey confirmed his involvement with the rescue attempt through a statement. He declined to speak more on the subject out of respect for the victims’ grieving family.
A frigid afternoon turns into a North Texas nightmare
The tragedy unfolded on a day when North Texas was gripped by a bitter cold snap, with temperatures plummeting into the teens. These rare, deep freezes often create a deceptive layer of ice on local bodies of water—one that looks solid but lacks the thickness to support any weight.
According to their mother, the brothers had gone near the water while staying at a home across the street. What began as a typical winter afternoon quickly turned into a desperate life-saving effort when one of the boys went into the pond. In a heartbreaking display of sibling loyalty, the other two followed in a frantic attempt to pull their brother to safety.
By the time help arrived, the situation was dire. While Ramsey and other neighbors managed to get the mother safely to the bank, first responders later pulled the two oldest boys from the water. Texas Game Wardens were later able to locate and recover the body of the final missing child from the icy waters.
"I couldn't help them all": A mother's harrowing account
The boys’ mother, Cheyenne Hangaman, described the scene as a chaotic fight against the elements. After seeing her sons fall through the surface, she rushed onto the ice herself, only to have it give way beneath her.
She spent several agonizing minutes in the water, attempting to hoist her sons back onto the frozen surface. Each time she managed to grab one of the boys and lift him up, the ice shelf would shatter again under the pressure. The weight of the water and the sheer exhaustion of the cold left her paralyzed as she realized she was outnumbered by the crisis.
“I would grab one, try to put him on ice, but the ice just kept breaking every time I would sit him up there,” she told the Associated Press. “I would just keep trying to go to each one of them trying to help them and it was only me, like I couldn’t help them all by myself.”
By the time a rope was thrown to her, she was physically spent. “I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t move," she said. “By that time I knew that my kids were already gone. So I just had to try to fight for my life at that point.”
Bonham community rallies around its own
In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Bonham Independent School District has focused its resources on supporting the family and the students who knew the three brothers. While the town is eager to credit Ramsey for his bravery, the coach has been quick to deflect the "hero" label.
"Any person in that situation would have done the same thing," Ramsey said in a statement. "I was simply close enough to help in a moment of crisis, doing what I hope anyone would do for someone in need."
Superintendent Kelly Hamlin echoed that sentiment, noting that while Ramsey’s selflessness is a hallmark of his character, the primary mission now is helping a mother navigate an unthinkable loss.
"While he does not wish for recognition, his actions reflect the same character and selflessness he demonstrates every day in service to others," Hamlin said.